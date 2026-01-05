NXP’s New S32N7 Unlocks the Full Potential of SDVs

S32N7 processor series fully digitizes and centralizes core vehicle functions

OEMs can cut complexity and unlock AI-powered innovation fleetwide

Bosch is the first to deploy the S32N7 in its vehicle integration platform





LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today unveiled the S32N7 super-integration processor series, building on the same 5 nm foundation as the S32N55, to enable a new era where carmakers can digitalize the core functions of every vehicle – propulsion, vehicle dynamics, body, gateway and safety domains - cutting complexity and unlocking AI-powered innovation at scale.

The S32N7 series is engineered to consolidate software and data into a single centralized hub at the core of the vehicle, with uncompromising safety and security. The new processor series empowers carmakers to greatly simplify vehicle architectures and reduce total cost of ownership by as much as 20%, achieved through the elimination of dozens of hardware modules, and enhanced efficiencies in wiring, electronics and software.

By centralizing intelligence, automakers gain a foundation to scale AI-driven innovation across the entire vehicle. This accelerates software business models and enables intelligent features such as personalized driving, predictive maintenance, and virtual sensors. A high-performance data backbone on the S32N7 series ensures a future-proof path for upgrading to the latest AI silicon without re-architecting the vehicle, allowing carmakers to continually differentiate.



Designed for the software-defined future, the S32N7 redefines vehicle architectures by digitalizing the core functions of the vehicle, enabling scalable hardware and software across models and brands. Centralizing software accelerates development and reduces total cost of ownership. With access to core vehicle data and high compute performance, the S32N7 series becomes the central AI control point for next-generation mobility.

Accelerating Software-Defined Mobility with Bosch

Bosch is the first to deploy the S32N7 in its vehicle integration platform. Together, NXP and Bosch have co‑developed reference designs, safety frameworks, hardware integration, and an expert enablement program, accelerating system deployment and reducing integration effort for early adopters.

Matthias Breunig, SVP Compute Enhanced, Bosch Mobility, said: "Bosch's vehicle-integration platform is at the heart of new E/E architectures enabling truly software-defined vehicles. Our intensive collaboration with NXP on its S32N7 processor series demonstrates how we combine leading semiconductor technology with our deep system expertise and highest standards of safety and security. By having Bosch ECU samples ready with the first NXP S32N7 silicon, we deliver to our customers a significant head start for development, ensuring rapid implementation and robust performance for next-generation vehicle computers.”

Start the Revolution Now

“Our new S32N7 processor series redefines mobility by unlocking innovation well beyond infotainment and autonomy - deep into the core vehicle functions,” said Robert Moran, Vice President Automotive Processors at NXP. “For OEMs, it means simplification and measurable cost savings. For drivers, it means an experience so intuitive, the vehicle anticipates their every need.”

The S32N7 series offers a scalable portfolio with 32 compatible variants, delivering application and real-time compute with high-performance networking, hardware isolation technology, AI and data acceleration on a system-on-chip (SoC), while meeting the strict timing, safety, and security requirements of the vehicle core. It is a key element of NXP’s S32 automotive processing platform, designed to accelerate the shift toward intelligent, next-generation vehicles.

The S32N79, the superset of the series, is sampling now with customers.

Please visit the S32N7 product page and the NXP Smarter World Blog for more information. To experience NXP’s latest automotive innovations at CES 2026, please make an appointment to visit NXP’s Pavilion (Central Plaza #134).

