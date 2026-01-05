HP at CES 2026 — HP Powers the Work of Everyday Life

News Highlights:

Introduces new tools to enhance your digital lifestyle across its consumer Windows 11 PC portfolio with HPTV+ and Omni+





LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced the company’s newest innovations powering the work of everyday life with updates to its full HP OmniBook consumer portfolio that deliver passion-ready experiences for consumers to work smarter, look sharper, and lead better.

“Today’s consumers use their PCs in more ways than ever before to create content, stream entertainment, code, or game. And regardless what hat they may wear at any given point – student by day, entrepreneur or freelancer by night – they all need devices that can keep up with whatever comes their way,” said Samuel Chang, Division President, Consumer Personal Systems at HP Inc. “Our newest OmniBook, OmniStudio, and Chromebook portfolios deliver our widest range of PCs yet – engineered to power the most demanding types of work while designed to enable whatever consumers love to do.”

Powerful Performance Meets Stunning Design

The line between work and personal life has become increasingly blurred. Up to 12.5% of the total global workforce is made up of online gig workers,vi and people are using their PCs not just for school or personal tasks, but for side hustles, freelancing, and exploring their entrepreneurial spirit. Knowledge workers are using AI more than ever, with a 39% increase year-over-year in daily AI use.vii And close to half of all knowledge workers are optimistic about work because they believe tech will improve it.viii The company’s newest HP OmniBook Ultra and HP OmniStudio X 27 deliver unique Copilot+ experiencesix such as Click to Dox and improved Windows searchxi that support multitasking and help you get the work done, so you have more time to enjoy what you love.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14: Performance Never Looked So Good

Ideal for forward-thinkers who demand pro-grade experiences on the go, the OmniBook Ultra 14 is the world’s slimmest consumer notebook with the fastest AI performance.xii HP’s most premium consumer notebook is engineered to achieve a perfect blend of portable performance and design to power the most demanding workloads:

Delivers performance that's right for you, with a choice of an HP-exclusive Snapdragon® X2 Elite variant with 85 NPU TOPS co-engineered for fast content creation and automating tasks across multiple AI apps; or next-gen Intel® Core™ Ultra processors for graphic-heavy AI workloads. And both options deliver all-day battery life to ensure work gets done.

Designed without sacrificing performance to be 52% lighter than the previous generation,xiii and 5% thinner than a 2025 MacBook Air 13 (M4)xiv – and still manages to pack up to a stunning 3K OLED display ideal for multimedia workflows.

Adapts to how you work with a new posture detection feature that encourages more ergonomic productivity, detecting if your neck is tilting, you're slouching, or you're at an awkward angle.

with a new posture detection feature that encourages more ergonomic productivity, detecting if your neck is tilting, you’re slouching, or you’re at an awkward angle. Built to last with the world’s most durably slim 14-inch consumer notebook,xv proven through 20 military-standard (MIL-STD-810) testsxvi for drops, shocks, temperature extremes, and more.





HP OmniStudio X 27: Create without Limits

For creators and designers who work out of a home office, the OmniStudio X 27 All-in-One (AIO) unleashes a new era of speed, creativity and multitasking. The device:

Delivers professional-grade viewing with the world's first Neo:LED AIO PC with dual 100% color coverage.xvii

Supercharges AI performance for faster creations, designs, and multitasking with its next-gen Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processorxviii and the optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPU.xix

Seamlessly connects with a laptop using the world's first consumer AIO PC with Thunderbolt Share,xx, xxi ideal for professionals who use a laptop to meet with clients during the day, and work on the AIO at night. Share a webcam and control the AIO and a laptop with one keyboard and mouse, transferring files between both PCs with ease.

Easily shares artwork, sketches, and notes while on video calls with the tilt of the camera using the world's first Windows consumer AIO PC with Surface View.xxii





Powerful Productivity Your Way: A Complete HP Consumer Laptop Lineup Overhaul

The New HP OmniBook Portfolio: Work Smarter, Look Sharper, and Lead Better

HP is also announcing a complete refresh of its entire OmniBook lineup – engineered to make the most of the latest innovative technology from industry partners. PCs across the portfolio offer unparalleled choice for consumers, coming in a wide range of sizes and processors, including next-gen AMD Ryzen™ AI processors, next-gen Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, and the newest Snapdragon® X2 Elite (supporting up to 85 TOPS of NPU) and Snapdragon® X2 Plus processors. These Copilot+ PCsxxiii include unique AI experiences for even greater productivity and creativity.

OmniBook X Series: Ideal for tech-savvy professionals and freelancers who need stylish flexibility paired with powerful performance, the OmniBook X offers sleek, portable performance.

OmniBook 7 Series: A trusted portable companion, these PCs are a productivity powerhouse and let you show up at your best for professional-grade video calls with Windows Studio Effects,xxiv and audio tuning by Poly Studio for crystal-clear voice and minimal background noise.

OmniBook 5 Series: Great for families, students, and professionals on the move, these PCs deliver responsive AI performance, lifelike OLED visuals, and more for seamless productivity in a slim aluminum design.

OmniBook 3 Series: Designed for people looking to simplify their everyday life with performance that supports AI workloads at a great value, these devices come in a wide range of sizes and processor options from AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm Technologies.





HP Chromebooks: Versatile and Durable Design, Endless Possibilities

The company updated its Chromebook Plus lineup, pairing the seamless connectivity of the ChromeOS with the latest Google AI toolsxxv to multitask smarter, improving productivity and streamlining workflows.

The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 easily adapts and syncs to your day with a 360° hinge, stunning 2K display,xxvi and rugged drop-tested design.

The HP Chromebook Plus 14 lets you stay productive, focused, and confident throughout the day with effortless collaboration using the device's crisp 2K displayxxvii and FHD camera.





There are also updates to HP’s overall Chromebook offerings, focusing on users who want reliability, security and seamless connectivity between their Android and Google devices.

The HP Chromebook x360 14 is the ideal partner for multi-taskers, easily letting you switch from laptop to tablet mode to type, sketch or stream on the go with its vivid 2k 16:10 display.xxviii

The HP Chromebook 14 keeps you in sync and productive, with up to 8 hours of battery lifexxix to power you through your tasks.





New Consumer Experiences Tailored to You

All HP consumer PCs launching at CES will include HP’s new award-winning Digital Passport hub. HP consumer PCs running Windows 11 will also include two new digital lifestyle tools designed to get the most out of your device:

Take charge of your digital security with HP Omni+, a free solution that delivers seamless, cross-platform password management.

Entertainment has never been easier with HP TV+, a curated entertainment hub built into HP consumer PCs that brings the best of free streaming content to users out of the box.





Pricing and Availabilityxxx

The HP OmniBook Ultra 14 is expected to be available on HP.com in January for a starting price of $1,549.99.

The HP OmniStudio X 24 is expected to be available for on HP.com in the Spring for a starting price of $599.99.

The HP OmniStudio X 27 is expected to be available for pre-order on HP.com beginning this week for a starting price of $1,499.99, respectively.

The HP OmniBook X Series is expected to be available on HP.com in the Spring. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

The HP OmniBook 7 Series is expected to be available on HP.com in the Spring. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

The HP OmniBook 5 Series is expected to be available on HP.com in February for a starting price of $849.99.

The HP OmniBook 3 Series is expected to be available on HP.com in February for a starting price of $499.99.

The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 is expected to be available on HP.com in February. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

The HP Chromebook Plus 14 is expected to be available on HP.com in February. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

The HP Chromebook x360 14 is expected to be available on HP.com in February. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

The HP Chromebook 14 is expected to be available on HP.com in February. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.





For more information about HP at CES 2026 and additional HP news at the show, please visit the HP Press Center or HP.com. If you are a member of the press, a registered CES attendee, and interested in meeting with HP in person, contact mediarelations@hp.com to schedule a media tour.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.





_________________________________

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Snapdragon® is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon® is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

i Based on HP’s internal analysis and publicly available information as of January 2026. Claim was validated under these criteria: in January 2026, any notebook with Windows Home or MacOS with the inclusion of a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of performing up to 85 trillion of operations per second (TOPS) for AI acceleration that could enable concurrent AI workloads. NPU performance and AI workload concurrency depend on system configuration, software optimization, and usage conditions. Up to 85 TOPS NPU performance can only be achieved on Snapdragon® X2 Elite 18-core (X2E-90-100) and Snapdragon® X2 Elite 12-core (X2E-84-100) processors.

ii Features and software that require a NPU may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, and third party software may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Potential NPU inferencing performance varies by use, configuration, and other factors.

iii Based on HP internal analysis of all All-in-One PCs in the market as of December 2025. Neo:LED is an advanced display technology delivering richer colors and deeper blacks, covering 100% Adobe RGB and 100% DCI-P3 color spaces. This content is supported by third party data sources. Product details, specifications, and availability may vary. For additional information about Neo:LED, visit LG Display Website.

iv Based on all public available information on all Consumer AI PC’s (PC with NPU) with Windows Home OS worldwide (not including Gaming PC category) as of November 2025. Up to 45 hours local video playback requires unit configured with Qualcomm Snapdragon® X1-26-100, 32GB RAM, 68Whr battery, 2K OLED non-touch display, 1TB PCle SSD storage.

v Up to 45 hours local video playback requires unit configured with Qualcomm Snapdragon® X1-26-100, 16GB RAM, 68Whr battery, 2K OLED non-touch display, 512 GB PCle SSD storage. Battery life tested by HP using local video playback, 1080p (1920x1080) resolution, 200 nits brightness, system audio level as image default, player audio level set as default, played full-screen from local storage, headphone attached or through speaker (if no audio jack port), wireless on but not connected. Actual battery life will vary depending on configuration and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage.

vi World Bank. 2025. https://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/099071923113511279/pdf/P17730205fbe2002709043043e4d4f7efee.pdf.

vii HP Work Relationship Index. 2025.

viii HP Work Relationship Index. 2025.

ix Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and market and may require updates continuing to roll out; timing varies. See aka.ms/copilotplucpcs.

x Image actions now available across devices; other actions vary by device, region, language, and character sets. Subscription required for some actions. See aka.ms/copilotplucpcs.

xi Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotplucpcs.

xii Based on HP's internal analysis and publicly available information as of January 2026. Claim is valid as of January 2026. Claim was validated under these criteria: any 14-inch notebook with Windows Home or MacOS, less than or equal to 11 millimeters in rear thinness, and has a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of performing up to 85 or more trillion operations per second (TOPS) for AI acceleration. NPU Performance depend on system configuration, software optimization, and usage conditions. Up to 85 TOPS NPU performance can only be achieved on Snapdragon® X2 Elite 18-core (X2E-90-100) and Snapdragon® X2 Elite 12-core (X2E-84-100) processors.

xiii Starting weight is 1.28 kilograms. Weight and system dimensions may fluctuate due to configuration and manufacturing variances.

xiv Based on back/rear height. Back/rear height measurement is near the back edge where the chassis bottom cover taper ends, excluding transition area to rubber feet and hinge cap. HP OmniBook 14 Next Gen AI PC measures at about 10.7 millimeters in back/rear height. MacBook Air M4 (2025) measures at about 11.3 millimeters in back/rear height.

xv Based on publicly available information and HP’s internal analysis of 14-inch display consumer notebooks from major manufacturers with Windows Home or MacOS as of December 2025. Slimness is determined by the notebook’s rear height of 10.7 millimeters. Rear height measurement is near the back edge where the chassis bottom cover taper ends, excluding transition area to rubber feet and hinge cap. Durability is measured by the notebook’s passing of 20 MIL-STD-810H test items performed by HP, including drop, vibration, handling, shock, dust, humidity, altitude, radiation, and extreme temperature tests. Testing is not intended to demonstrate fitness of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contract requirements or for military use. Test results are not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions. Accidental damage requires an optional HP Accidental Damage Protection Care Pack.

xvi Testing is not intended to demonstrate fitness of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contract requirements or for military use. Test results are not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions. Accidental damage requires an optional HP Accidental Damage Protection Care Pack.

xvii Based on HP internal analysis of all All-in-One PCs in the market as of December 2025. Neo:LED is an advanced display technology delivering richer colors and deeper blacks, covering 100% Adobe RGB and 100% DCI-P3 color spaces. This content is supported by third‑party data sources. Product details, specifications, and availability may vary. For additional information about Neo:LED, visit LG Display Website.

xviii Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering is not a measurement of higher performance.

xix Optional NVIDIA® graphics available on select configurations; additional cost may apply. System requirements, including Windows OS and drivers, may vary by configuration

xx Intel® technologies may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. Performance varies by use, configuration, and other factors. See intel.com/performance for details.

xxi Based on HP internal analysis of all All-in-One PCs in the market as of December 2025. Thunderbolt™ Share enables connection, control, and file transfer between two PCs using a single Thunderbolt™ cable. Both PCs must be running Windows 11 or later, feature Thunderbolt™ 4 or Thunderbolt™ 5 ports, and have the Thunderbolt™ Share application installed. A valid Thunderbolt™ Share license is required on at least one device.

xxii Based on HP internal analysis of all All-in-One PCs in the market as of November 2025. Surface View is an application designed to facilitate the real-time sharing of a top-down desk view during video calls. Proper functionality of Surface View mandates the camera be tilted downward to capture the required area and the use of dedicated software to automatically correct image perspective.

xxiii Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and market and may require updates continuing to roll out; timing varies. See aka.ms/copilotplucpcs.

xxiv Windows Studio Effects (background blur, eye contact, and automatic framing) are hardware dependent and require a qualified Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Requires Windows 11 or higher.

xxv Available on select devices, languages, and countries. Internet connection required. Check responses for accuracy. Feature availability varies based on language.

xxvi All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary, either higher or lower.

xxvii All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary, either higher or lower.

xxviii All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary, either higher or lower.

xxix Testing conducted by HP using Google Chrome OS power_LoadTest. Battery life will vary and the maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing for test details.

xxx Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.

