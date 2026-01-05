smart Expands Global Reach in 2025, Set to Open New Frontiers in 2026

Hangzhou, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

smart now operates in 39 markets worldwide, having launched cars in 10 new markets in 2025.

All smart models have earned Red Dot Design Awards and 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Ratings.

smart’s product family will grow from three to five models with arrivals of #2 and #6 EHD in 2026.

(Hangzhou, China) In 2025, premium EV brand smart expanded its global presence – entering new international markets, refining its product lineup, and strengthening its worldwide operations. The brand is stepping into its “Year of Opening New Frontiers” in 2026 with new market launches, enhanced smartcare customer services, and two strategic new models.

Mr. Tong Xiangbei, Global CEO of smart, said: “In the complex and highly competitive automotive landscape, sustainable growth is built on strong foundations and a clear strategy. In 2025, we leveraged our agile operations and distinct brand and products to establish our presence in important new markets. This year, we accelerate on all fronts: combining bold new products with operational and technological excellence to expand our customer base and power our next phase of growth. “

Global Operations: Pairing Scale with Premium Services

smart forged ahead with its global strategy in 2025, launching cars in 10 new international markets. The brand now operates in 39 countries and regions across five continents, with its models enthusiastically embraced by customers worldwide. The brand’s combination of mindful technology and contemporary premium design has resonated deeply, an appeal validated by awards in new markets. The smart #5 was recently named Car of the Year 2026 in Norway1, while the smart #3 BRABUS won 2025 Performance Electric SUV of the Year2 in Singapore and a place among Australia’s Hot 25 Cars of the Year3.

The smart #5 was named Norway’s Car of the Year 2026

(Photo Credit: Kristian Ridder-Nielsen/Dagbladet)

Over the past year, smart expanded its global retail network by 25% to 688 outlets worldwide – a growth story marked by a 130% surge to 72 outlets across new markets in Southeast Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and Latin America, alongside a 43% increase to 294 outlets in China. This scaling is underpinned by a commitment to pairing growth with substance, embodied in the brand’s smartcare customer services. Anchored in the “at ease with smart” principle, smartcare ensures a consistent, premium customer experience worldwide and has been boosted by technology such as AI tools, which enhanced customer inquiry response times by 40% in 2025.

Backed by shareholders Mercedes-Benz and Geely and bolstered by financing milestones achieved ahead of schedule, smart will accelerate its global ambitions in 2026. The brand will soon enter its 40th market and continue opening new frontiers throughout the year with further market launches and enhanced smartcare services for customers.

Product Roadmap: From Award-Winners to New Frontiers

In 2025, smart’s products earned recognition from customers and global institutions alike. smart is the only automotive brand whose entire model lineup has won a Red Dot Design Award. This universal design acclaim is matched by comprehensive safety, with every model achieving a 5-star Euro NCAP rating, reflecting the successful fusion of Mercedes-Benz’s design vision and the innovation of smart’s global R&D team.

The smart portfolio all hold Euro NCAP five-star ratings and Red Dot Awards

Across the portfolio, smart continued to sharpen its edge through BRABUS performance editions and exclusive models such as the smart #3 Keith Haring Edition and the smart #1 Crema Edition. With the launch of the #5 EHD in China, smart introduced its sophisticated plug-in hybrid technology to meet diverse customer needs.

smart’s 2026 product roadmap marks a new chapter of strategic ambition. The arrival of the #2 and #6 will open new frontiers for the brand, as it broadens its portfolio and steps into new product segments.





The smart #2 is on-track to premiere in Europe in late 2026

The highly anticipated smart #2 will have its global premiere in Europe in late 2026. The all-new city two-seater will be built on smart’s self-developed ECA architecture, marking a major leap in the brand’s engineering capabilities. The brand will also launch its first premium fastback sedan, the smart #6 EHD, by the middle of the year. Exclusively for the China market, it offers executive-level spaciousness and sleek Mercedes-Benz design with extended electric range and top-tier intelligence.





The smart #6 EHD, smart’s first premium fastback sedan

Brand & Culture: More Than Mobility

Guided by its “open your mind” philosophy, smart continues to grow as a contemporary premium brand rooted in creativity and collaboration. The brand amplified its global presence in 2025 through its “power of firsts” initiatives and diverse partnerships – including with Disney, Trek, Peet’s Coffee, St. Pauli Football Club, and the Keith Haring Foundation. By uniting with pioneers across lifestyle, sports, and art, smart positions itself at the intersection of premium mobility, technology, and culture, acting as a global catalyst for meaningful connection.





smart partnered with numerous brands for "inspirational co-creation“ in 2025

Ms. Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart, said: “smart is built on openness – of ideas, cultures, and collaboration. As we move into the ‘Year of Opening New Frontiers,’ we will continue co-creating with partners, customers and fans worldwide, shaping a mobility culture that is expressive, inclusive, and distinctly smart.”

With robust global foundations, internationally recognized products, and growing in-house engineering prowess, smart enters 2026 with clear momentum. The “Year of Opening New Frontiers” embodies this decisive shift – from market expansion to product offensive. It is a commitment to wider reach, deeper customer relationships, and a sustained contribution to shaping the future of premium electric mobility.

-End-

Contact

Jack Bailey

jack.bailey@smart.com

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 1990s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. In late 2019, Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group officially established smart global joint venture.

From 2019 to 2024, after the comprehensive renewal of its brand, products, and business model, smart successfully achieved the strategic objectives set for its initial five-year phase. Adhering steadfastly to the "China-Europe, Dual Home" global development strategy, smart has transformed into a leading premium intelligent electric automotive brand. It now boasts an expanding product matrix and a global footprint spanning around 40 countries and regions. In 2025, smart aims to boost its global business operations.

[1] Awarded by Norwegian media outlets Dagbladet, DinSide, and Elbil24

[2] Awarded by car platform sgCarMart

[3] Awarded by media outlet The Australian