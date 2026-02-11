smart #5 Claims Six Major Awards in Global Launch Year

Hangzhou, China, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The all-electric smart #5 has won six major international awards in its global launch year, including Norway’s Car of the Year 2026 and Euro NCAP “Best-in-Class” honors.

The mid-size SUV combines distinctive Mercedes-Benz design, up to 590 km of range, a high-tech cockpit, and segment-leading safety.

The smart #5 will be launched in more international markets in 2026, including the UAE from February 10.

(Hangzhou, China) In its debut year on the world stage, the smart #5 has claimed 6 major awards – earning praise from critics, press, and drivers alike, and proving its broad international appeal.

In recent weeks, the electric mid-size SUV was named Norway’s Car of the Year 2026, won the What Car? Family Electric SUV of the Year prize in the UK, finished runner-up in the 2026 Swiss Car of the Year awards, and, in China Hong Kong, was named among UpCar’s Grand Ten 2025 and the 2026 Best Urban SUV by Car1.hk. The model also earned top safety recognition as Euro NCAP’s "Best in Class” Large SUV of 2025 and received two Red Dot Design Awards for its product design and innovative user interface. Together, these accolades highlight the smart #5’s all-round strengths across design, safety, and user experience – a direct result of the brand’s ‘One-product Principle’, which ensures every model is designed and developed to reach the highest international benchmarks.

The smart #5 is the brand’s most spacious, versatile and technologically advanced to date. Developed for urban environments and beyond, it combines an advanced 800-volt platform with a highly efficient drive system, delivering up to 475 kW of power and a range of up to 590 km (WLTP).

Styled by the Mercedes-Benz global design team, the smart #5 follows the brand’s “Love, Pure, Unexpected” design philosophy. Featuring a panoramic halo roof, frameless doors, and iconic oblong front and rear lights, the smart #5 showcases a distinctive boxy and upright silhouette, offering a playful yet refined touch, and unmistakably smart from every angle.





Inside, the smart #5 offers a spacious, high-quality cabin anchored by an intuitive digital ecosystem. Powered by a latest-generation AMD V2000 chipset, the human-machine interface (HMI) is displayed across a 10.25-inch full HD digital instrument cluster and two 13-inch OLED center and passenger screens. With a generous 630-liter boot capacity, it seamlessly adapts from daily routines to weekend adventures.





Safety is another area where the #5 excels. In September 2025, it secured a five-star Euro NCAP rating with the highest overall score in the large SUV segment. Meanwhile, no model across any vehicle class scored higher in the testing categories of Child Occupant and Safety Assist.





Building on successful launches across 17 European markets and in key regions including China, Hong Kong China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Morocco, the smart #5 is being rolled out further to new international markets in 2026, starting with the UAE from February 10.

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 1990s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. In late 2019, Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group officially established smart global joint venture.

From 2019 to 2024, after the comprehensive renewal of its brand, products, and business model, smart successfully achieved the strategic objectives set for its initial five-year phase. Adhering steadfastly to the "China-Europe, Dual Home" global development strategy, smart has transformed into a leading premium intelligent electric automotive brand. It now boasts an expanding product matrix and a global footprint spanning around 40 countries and regions. In 2025, smart aims to boost its global business operations.

Disclaimer: Product specifications may vary depending on different market conditions. Please refer to the final specifications list when the product is launched in the local market.