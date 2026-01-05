LatiNation Media Returns With Liga MX ‘Clausura 2026’ Saturday, January 10

THE EXCLUSIVE ENGLISH-LANGUAGE NETWORK FOR TIGRES UANL AND JUÁREZ FC GAMES - MEN AND WOMEN

Season starts with Back-to-Back Games: Tigres Femenil vs Puebla and Juárez Femenil vs. León, Saturday January 10

Tigres UANL meets Toluca on January 17 for a rematch after the Apertura Final

Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil Matches Air Live and Free in English on the LatiNation App and LATV Broadcast

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an action-packed Apertura season, LatiNation Media is back this Saturday, January 10 for Clausura 2026 as the exclusive English-language media home of Tigres UANL and Juárez FC. Covering both Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil, LatiNation is the only U.S. network bringing fans free, live broadcasts of Juárez and Tigres men’s and women’s matches — in English — via the LatiNation app and LATV broadcast network.

“We’re proud to continue showcasing live Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil in a way that reflects the voice of our audience,” said Andres Palencia, CEO, LatiNation Media. “English-language coverage with cultural context creates access points for a younger, cross-cultural and bilingual generation that’s redefining how fútbol is followed in the U.S.”

“Fútbol has long been central to Latino identity, and the next generation of fans wants to experience it with their teams, on their terms,” added Bruno Ulloa, President and COO, LatiNation Media. “We’re building coverage that resonates — with storytelling that reflects the values and perspectives of Latino Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen X fans alike.”

LatiNation is the only English-language media network in the U.S. dedicated to providing culturally relevant, bilingual coverage of Mexico’s most storied fútbol clubs. With matchday broadcasts, original content from the LatiNation Fútbol Club series, and access-driven storytelling, LatiNation continues to deepen its role as a trusted source for Latino sports fans who want more than just scores — they want a reflection of themselves in the game.

LatiNation Clausura 2026: The Game, Covered Differently, How to Watch

Opening Week Match Schedule

January 10 – Tigres Femenil vs. Puebla, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

January 10 – Juárez Femenil vs. León, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

January 13 - Juárez (Men) vs. Chivas, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

January 14 – Tigres UANL (Men) vs. Pumas, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

January 16 – Juárez Femenil vs. San Luis, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

January 17 - Tigres UANL (Men) vs Toluca, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

The full schedule is available at LatiNation.com/futbol

Where to Watch and Follow

Broadcast: LATV - to find your local station click here

Streaming Free: LatiNation app and LatiNationMedia.com

Follow: @LatiNationMedia, @LatiNationFC on all platforms

#ClausuraConLatiNation

About LatiNation Media

Authenticity drives impact at LatiNation—an award-winning, independent media powerhouse built by Latinos, for everyone. Unapologetically bicultural and bilingual, we amplify culture across every screen—linear TV, streaming, social, digital, and FAST/AVOD/CTV. LatiNation's dynamic product lineup includes the independent cable network LATV, LatiNation FAST, the LatiNation+ App, and our in-house production teams. We connect brands to the pulse of the new mainstream, reaching 81% of U.S. Hispanic households across the top 43 DMAs. In our casa, culture isn’t just content—it’s the fabric of a generation. Consider this your passport to LatiNation.

