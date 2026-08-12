LatiNation Media (LATV) Celebrates 25 Years

Award-Winning, Latino-Owned Media Network Marks 25th Milestone with New Seasons of Programming Across Digital and Linear Platforms:

Network Announces YouTube-First Content: Micro-Drama Partnership with Fumero Films; Season Two of Award-Winning Entertainment Series ‘Desmadre Live,’ Premiere of ‘LATV Rewind’

Season Two of Linear/Digital Freestyle Rap Battle Series ‘Batalla Nation’ announced for 2027

‘The Future Has Always Been Latino’ - Vision of LATV Founder Walter Ulloa and LatiNation Co-Founders Bruno Ulloa and Andres Palencia Continues

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LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LatiNation Media , the connected multiplatform Latino-owned media company, is celebrating its 25th anniversary on August 14th with a new season of programming and production partnerships that build on the company's legacy of shaping modern Latino media.

The Los Angeles-based company was founded as the LATV local broadcast network in 2001 by the late Walter Ulloa (former CEO, Entravision Communications Corp), became a national linear cable channel in 2007, and completed its evolution to become the multiplatform digital/linear/social platform LatiNation Media in 2023.

“My father founded LATV to serve an audience that was too often overlooked,” said Bruno Ulloa, COO & President of LatiNation Media. “Twenty-five years later, that mission remains unchanged. As an independent, family-owned media company, we’ve evolved across platforms and screens with our audience while continuing to tell authentic stories that reflect the culture, creativity, and identity of our community.”

Over the past two and a half decades, the company has chronicled and helped shape the evolution of Latino culture through music, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle programming. From featured artists in the early days such as Jenni Rivera, Café Tacvba, and Pitbull to today's collaborations with Chiquis, Jenny Lorenzo, Lone Lobos, and SportsGrid, LatiNation produces more than 300 hours of original programming annually across culture, Latina, roots, sports, Queer, and music categories.

The network is expanding its investment in YouTube-first content. It is partnering with Los Angeles–based production studio Fumero Films for vertical smartphone microdramas that will launch in Q1 2027. Led by Alejandro Fumero and Adriana Santos, Fumero Films is an established culture hub for premium short-form and vertical storytelling and has produced over 50 vertical microdramas. Fumero Films recently achieved significant viral success with the show "Academy of Lies," which went viral on TikTok with over 200 million views.

Returning for a late Q3 season two premiere is the network's Telly Award-winning and Imagen Award-nominated entertainment talk series, Desmadre Live . The series will continue to livestream its weekly shows on YouTube, air on the LATV linear network, and simulcast on Entravision’s Fuego radio network. In addition, LATV Rewind will debut across all of the company's series as a featured segment. LATV Rewind will showcase live performances from the 25 years of exclusive in-studio performances by Calle 13, Juanes, Cafe Tacvba, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, and more. The segment will also bring back past on-air talent to relive their LATV history.

The network also announced it would go into production in Q4 on the second season of its Spanish-language freestyle rap series, Batalla Nation. The series will be produced in partnership with Red Bull and will launch in 2027. The series debuted in February and includes world-class MCs from the global Red Bull Batalla freestyle rap competition.

The network will release its second Culture Decoded white paper on Gen Z, money, and finance - “Gen Z’s Money, on Their Own Terms: How Hispanic Gen Z Redefines Money, Value, and Brand Loyalty.” The white paper will be released on September 14th, 2026.

Additional original programming, creator collaborations, and live experiences will be announced throughout the coming year as LatiNation continues to expand its presence across linear television, streaming, FAST channels, social media, and digital platforms.

“Our programming has always been about Latino-led culture - we’ve been here,” said Andrés Palencia, CEO of LatiNation Media. “From day one, our audiences have always pointed the way forward. Culture and influence are two currencies we have invested in, and our original programming, creator partnerships, and the ability to pull in the new voices of generations reflect that.”

ABOUT LATINATION MEDIA

LatiNation Media is an award-winning, Latino-owned independent connected media company built by Latinos for a broad, modern audience. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Focused on English-language content for Gen Z and Millennial Latinos—as well as fans of Latin culture—LatiNation delivers across linear television, FAST, streaming, digital, and social platforms through original programming, creator partnerships, and culture-first storytelling.

Media Contact

Bolte Media for LatiNation:

Hanna Bolte, Hanna@BolteMedia.com

Dina White, Dina@DinaWhitePR.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40cef34d-442f-4c43-9d06-33d133c2407a