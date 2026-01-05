HP at CES 2026 — HyperX and OMEN Unite to Power the Future of Play

News Highlights:

Unites OMEN and HyperX under one master gaming brand, HyperX, to deliver a complete, end-to-end gaming experience

Introduces the HyperX OMEN MAX 16, the world’s most powerful gaming laptop with fully internal cooling i engineered for hyper performance with OMEN AI and High-Polling Rate keyboard

engineered for hyper performance with OMEN AI and High-Polling Rate keyboard Unveils the HyperX OMEN OLED 34, a 34” gaming monitor powered by next-generation V-stripe QD-OLED panel technology designed for players and creators

Debuts the HyperX Clutch Tachi, HP’s first Xbox-licensed arcade controller engineered for lightning-fast precision and speed

Showcases an in-development HyperX EEG headset co-engineered with Neurable that uses neurotechnology and AI to interpret brain activity and help players improve focus and accuracy



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is redefining how gamers play, create, and perform with the debut of its most advanced gaming products yet, and the introduction of a new era for its gaming brand. HyperX and OMEN are officially coming together under one master gaming brand: HyperX.

HyperX now delivers an end-to-end experience that combines decades of innovation in gaming PCs, displays, peripherals, and software. This milestone underscores HP’s commitment to pushing performance, personalization, and creativity forward for all gamers.

“Gamers deserve a seamless experience that matches their passion, from the systems that power their worlds to the gear that connects them,” said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President and Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions at HP Inc. “As we bring OMEN and HyperX together, we’re continuing to push the boundaries of gaming innovation, delivering performance, personalization and experiences that help every player reach their full potential.”

A New Era of Play

HyperX OMEN MAX 16: Maximum Gaming Power

Gamers want a laptop that never limits their play. They need power to run any game smoothly with high frame rates and fast load times, lightning-fast keyboard responsiveness where every millisecond matters, and a system that stays cool and consistent under maximum load. When power, cooling, input speed and display quality work together, the laptop does more than run games. It helps players react faster, stay immersed, and play at their best. The HyperX OMEN MAX 16 is built for players who demand uncompromising performance and ushers in a new era of performance.

Next-generation hardware delivers up to 300W Total Platform Power, ii an additional 50W and 20% increase versus the previous generation, powered by new Intel ® Core Ultra 200HX series processors and next-gen AMD Ryzen ™ AI processors, and up to the NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU 1 for lightning-fast, smooth, and immersive gameplay making it the world’s most powerful gaming laptop with fully internal cooling 1 .

delivers up to 300W Total Platform Power, an additional 50W and 20% increase versus the previous generation, powered by new Intel Core Ultra 200HX series processors and next-gen AMD Ryzen ™ AI processors, and up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU for lightning-fast, smooth, and immersive gameplay making it the world’s most powerful gaming laptop with fully internal cooling . Keep cool under pressure with a redesigned OMEN Tempest Cooling Pro system – featuring a third fan and Fan Cleaner technology that improves cooling efficiency automatically – keeping performance steady even during intense sessions.

with a redesigned OMEN Tempest Cooling Pro system – featuring a third fan and Fan Cleaner technology that improves cooling efficiency automatically – keeping performance steady even during intense sessions. Player-focused design like an industry-leading high-polling rate keyboard iii that delivers up to 4x faster keyboard polling rate iv compared to previous generations; the keyboard also offers full-size arrow keys and captivating lighting effects customizable through OMEN Light Studio.

like an industry-leading high-polling rate keyboard that delivers up to 4x faster keyboard polling rate compared to previous generations; the keyboard also offers full-size arrow keys and captivating lighting effects customizable through OMEN Light Studio. See every frame clearly on up to a 16-inch OLED 240Hz 1 WQXGA 500-nit display delivering sharp and responsive visuals for competitive play.

on up to a 16-inch OLED 240Hz WQXGA 500-nit display delivering sharp and responsive visuals for competitive play. OMEN AI redefines FPS optimization with a personalized, one-click solution tailored to each game, adjusting operating system settings, hardware settings, and game settings – eliminating the need for endless troubleshooting.



HyperX OMEN OLED 34: Pure Visual Brilliance

The HyperX OMEN OLED 34 raises the bar in display innovation, engineered for gamers and creators to deliver enhanced clarity, speed, and color accuracy powered by next-generation V-stripe QD-OLED panel technology.

Experience better picture and less text fringing on the next generation V-Stripe QD-OLED panel, with 21:9 WQHD, 360Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time for next level immersive performance.

and less text fringing on the next generation V-Stripe QD-OLED panel, with 21:9 WQHD, 360Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time for next level immersive performance. Achieve more and create freely with HyperX ProLuma, professional-grade color precision, 100W USB-C power delivery, and a built-in KVM switch for seamless multitasking.

with HyperX ProLuma, professional-grade color precision, 100W USB-C power delivery, and a built-in KVM switch for seamless multitasking. Make it your own with a fully customizable 3D-printable headphone hook.

with a fully customizable 3D-printable headphone hook. Stay protected with HyperX OLED CoreProtect and three-year limited warranty ensures the longevity of your monitor keeping you in the game without the worry of burn-in.



HyperX Clutch Tachi: Fast Wins Made Easy

The HyperX Clutch Tachi is HP's first Xbox licensed arcade controller, delivering precision and style with a premium leverless design.

Enjoy lightning-fast inputs with Magnetic Switches with TMR sensors.

with Magnetic Switches with TMR sensors. Personalize your playstyle by adjusting button mapping, rapid trigger, and actuation in NGENUITY software. Create aftermarket mods by 3D printing button shapes or unique artwork for the top plate.



The New Edge of Player Performance

HyperX & Neurable

HyperX is partnering with Neurable to develop a gaming headset outfitted with neurotechnology. This industry-first gaming technology demonstrates how AI and neuroscience can work together to help players improve their focus and accuracy by interpreting brain activity in real time.

Pricing and Availabilityv

The HyperX OMEN MAX 16 is expected to be available on HP.com in the Spring. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

is expected to be available on HP.com in the Spring. Pricing will be provided closer to availability. The OMEN OLED 34 is expected to be available on HP.com in the Spring. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

is expected to be available on HP.com in the Spring. Pricing will be provided closer to availability. The HyperX Clutch Tachi is expected to available on HP.com in the Spring. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.



