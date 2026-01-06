AMD Expands AI Leadership Across Client, Graphics, and Software with New Ryzen, Ryzen AI, and AMD ROCm Announcements at CES 2026

News Summary

AMD introduces new Ryzen AI 400 and PRO 400 Series processors, delivering up to 60 NPU TOPS for Copilot+ PCs and AI experiences across consumer and commercial systems.

AMD introduces new Ryzen AI Max+ SKUs, bringing high-performance AI and graphics to ultra-thin notebooks, workstations, and small form factors for creation, gaming, and AI development.

AMD unveils AMD Ryzen AI Halo, a powerful, easy-to-use mini-PC that brings Ryzen AI Max+ performance to AI developers with an out-of-the-box experience designed to accelerate AI innovation at the edge.

AMD announced the new Ryzen 7 9850X3D, the fastest gaming processor, powered by “Zen 5” architecture and AMD 3D V-Cache technology.

AMD sees strong year-over-year growth in OEM adoption of Ryzen AI processors, with more systems launching across consumer, commercial, and gaming segments throughout 2026.

AMD announces AMD ROCm 7.2 software for Windows and Linux, delivering seamless support for Ryzen AI 400 Series processors and integration into ComfyUI.



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at CES 2026, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) unveiled its latest generation of mobile and desktop processors that expand its client computing portfolio, bringing expanded AI capabilities, premium gaming performance, and commercial-ready features to more systems than ever before.



AMD introduced the new AMD Ryzen™ AI 400 Series for Copilot+ PCs, Ryzen™ AI Max+ processors for premium ultra-thin and light notebooks and small form-factor desktops. The company also announced the Ryzen™ AI PRO 400 Series, enabling AI acceleration, modern security, and enterprise-class manageability designed to meet the needs of today’s business laptops.



As AI becomes central to the PC experience, AMD is expanding its hardware portfolio with the launch of AMD Ryzen™ AI Halo—the company’s first AMD-branded AI developer platform. Hardware is only the beginning: AMD also announced new ROCm™ 7.2 software support for all Ryzen™ AI 400 Series processors, along with a new AI bundle feature for AMD Software: Adrenalin™ Edition, making AI adoption, development, and deployment seamless and accessible.



For gamers, AMD is announcing a successor to the best gaming CPU on the market. The Ryzen™ 7 9850X3D builds on the legacy of the Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D with a 400MHz higher boost clock, delivering new levels of gaming performance and usurping the gaming crown. For Radeon™ users, FSR “Redstone” brings ML frame generation and upscaling to the latest AAA titles, advancing AMD’s vision of a full-stack AI computing platform.



“The PC is being redefined by AI, and AMD is leading that transformation,” said Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager, AMD Computing and Graphics Group. “Across consumer, commercial, and enthusiast systems, we’re delivering platforms that bring high-performance computing, leadership AI, immersive graphics, and a growing software ecosystem that empowers developers and creators, so intelligence is built in, performance and efficiency scale seamlessly, and innovation extends to every form factor. Our full-stack approach is coming to life, enabling smarter, faster, and more immersive experiences for users, today and tomorrow.”

Introducing the AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series and AMD Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series

AMD is delivering next-generation AI experiences across both consumer and commercial Copilot+ PCs, the fastest, most intelligent and secure Windows PCs ever, with the new Ryzen AI 400 Series and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series processors. Built on the advanced “Zen 5” architecture and powered by second-generation AMD XDNA™ 2 NPUs, both processor families deliver up to 60 TOPS of NPU AI compute1, with every processor in the stack exceeding Copilot+ PC requirements for seamless AI experiences. With up to 12 high-performance CPU cores, integrated AMD Radeon 800M Series graphics, and faster memory speeds, these processors unlock leadership performance, multi-day battery life, and intelligent compute across a wide range of systems and form factors.2



For enterprise users, the Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series is purpose-built for modern IT environments, delivering advanced performance alongside AMD PRO Technologies for multilayered security, streamlined manageability, and long-term platform stability. Designed to help IT teams modernize fleets with confidence, these processors offer enterprise-grade reliability while supporting the same AI features available across the broader Ryzen AI 400 Series. This ensures enterprise users have a consistent and premium user experience while ITDMs benefit from unmatched performance and value.



With this latest generation of Ryzen™ AI processors, AMD is leading the evolution of AI PCs from early adoption to mainstream utility, advancing the category with more compute, broader platform reach, and richer on-device experiences. Together with ecosystem partners, Ryzen AI 400 Series processors power the next wave of truly responsive, intelligent computing.

Pricing and Availability

Systems powered by AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series and AMD Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series processors will be available beginning Q1 2026 from major OEMs including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, GIGABYTE, and Lenovo. Desktops featuring the Ryzen AI 400 Series will be introduced later in Q2 2026.

Model Cores / Threads Boost3 /

Base

Frequency Total Cache Graphics

Model cTDP NPU TOPS1 Graphics CUs AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 475 12 C / 24 T Up to 5.2 /

2.0 GHz 36 MB AMD Radeon™

890M Graphics 15-54W 60 16 AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 470 12 C / 24 T Up to 5.2 /

2.0 GHz 36 MB AMD Radeon™

890M Graphics 15-54W 55 16 AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 465 10 C / 20 T Up to 5.0 /

2.0 GHz 34 MB AMD Radeon™

880M Graphics 15-54W 50 12 AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 450 8 C / 16 T Up to 5.1 /

2.0 GHz 24 MB AMD Radeon™

860M Graphics 15-54W 50 8 AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 445 6 C / 12 T Up to 4.6 /

2.0 GHz 14 MB AMD Radeon™

840M Graphics 15-54W 50 4 AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 435 6 C / 12 T Up to 4.5 /

2.0 GHz 14 MB AMD Radeon™

840M Graphics 15-54W 50 4 AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 430 4 C / 8 T Up to 4.5 /

2.0 GHz 12 MB AMD Radeon™

840M Graphics 15-54W 50 4 AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX PRO 475 12 C / 24 T Up to 5.2 /

2.0 GHz 36 MB AMD Radeon™

890M Graphics 15-54W 60 16 AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX PRO 470 12 C / 24 T Up to 5.2 /

2.0 GHz 36 MB AMD Radeon™

890M Graphics 15-54W 55 16 AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 PRO 465 10 C / 20 T Up to 5.0 /

2.0 GHz 34 MB AMD Radeon™

880M Graphics 15-54W 50 12 AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 PRO 450 8 C / 16 T Up to 5.1 /

2.0 GHz 24 MB AMD Radeon™

860M Graphics 15-54W 50 8 AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 PRO 440 6 C / 12 T Up to 4.8 /

2.0 GHz 22 MB AMD Radeon™

840M Graphics 15-54W 50 4 AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 PRO 435 6 C / 12 T Up to 4.5 /

2.0 GHz 14 MB AMD Radeon™

840M Graphics 15-54W 50 4



AMD Expands the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Series Portfolio

AMD announced the Ryzen™ AI Max+ 392 and Ryzen™ AI Max+ 388, new additions to the Ryzen™ AI Max+ Series that extend high-performance AI compute, integrated desktop-class graphics, and unified memory architecture to premium ultra-thin laptops, workstations, and compact mini-PCs. The Ryzen AI Max+ processors build on strong early adoption and enable OEMs to deliver Copilot+ PCs optimized for both demanding creative and AI workloads, and immersive gameplay, without compromising portability or user experience.



The latest Ryzen AI Max+ Series processors combine high-efficiency AMD “Zen 5” cores with AMD Radeon™ 8060S Series graphics and second-generation AMD XDNA™ architecture-based NPUs to deliver exceptional performance in a single, power-efficient architecture. Whether accelerating large language models, rendering high-resolution media, or playing modern games at high settings, Ryzen AI Max+ Series processors are engineered to deliver versatile, uncompromised performance in premium ultra-thin designs.

Pricing and Availability

Systems powered by new AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Series processors will be available beginning Q1 2026 from major OEM partners including Acer and ASUS, with more systems expected throughout the year.

Model Cores / Threads Boost3 /

Base

Frequency Total Cache Graphics

Model cTDP NPU TOPS1 Graphics CUs AMD Ryzen™

AI Max+ 392 12 C / 24 T Up to 5.0 /

3.2 GHz 76 MB AMD Radeon™

8060S Graphics 45-120W 50 40 AMD Ryzen™

AI Max+ 388 8 C / 16 T Up to 5.0 /

3.6 GHz 40 MB AMD Radeon™

8060S Graphics 45-120W 50 40



AMD Ryzen AI Halo Reimagines the Ultimate AI & Workstation PC

AMD also unveiled the AMD Ryzen™ AI Halo developer platform, a new AMD-branded mini-PC designed to advance AI development. Built with the high-performance Ryzen AI Max+ Series processors, the new developer platform delivers desktop-class AI compute and integrated graphics in a compact footprint, capable of running up to 200 billion parameter models locally.4 AMD Ryzen AI Halo features up to 128GB of unified memory, up to 60 TFLOPS of AMD RDNA™ 3.5 graphics performance, and support for both Windows and Linux. Out of the box, AMD Ryzen AI Halo is fully optimized for the latest AMD ROCm software and AI developer workflows, providing a seamless day-one experience and ensuring developers can access innovative AI applications and models pre-installed, for a frictionless experience.

Pricing and Availability

Ryzen AI Halo is planned for introduction in the second quarter of 2026. Pricing and commercial availability details will be shared closer to launch.

Next-Level Gaming Performance with Ryzen™ 9850X3D Processors

AMD is raising the bar for desktop gaming with the introduction of the Ryzen™ 7 9850X3D processor, the newest and fastest gaming processor in the Ryzen 9000X3D lineup. Built on “Zen 5” architecture and featuring second-generation AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology, this processor delivers incredible performance gains in today’s most demanding games, with up to 27% better gaming performance compared to the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K.5



With eight high-performance cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen 9850X3D processor is optimized for maximum efficiency in gaming workloads, delivering ultra-low latency and exceptional frame rates. It features a boost frequency of up to 5.6 GHz3 and 104MB of total cache, enabling smooth gameplay and multitasking across modern titles, streaming, and background applications.



With incredible cache capacity and performance optimized for gaming leadership, the 9000X3D Series continues to raise the bar for enthusiast gamers.

Pricing and Availability

Systems powered by AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D Series processors will be available from major OEMs, and SI and retail partners beginning Q1 2026.

Model Cores / Threads Boost3 / Base

Frequency Total Cache TDP AMD Ryzen™ 7

9850X3D 8 C / 16 T Up to 5.6 / 4.7 GHz 104 MB 120W



OEM and Ecosystem Momentum

Across market segments, AMD continues to grow its footprint, with more systems than ever powered by AMD processors. From premium consumer and gaming laptops to high-performance systems for creators, developers, and business users, leading OEMs are choosing AMD to anchor their most important designs. This momentum reflects rising customer demand and an unmatched portfolio that delivers across performance, efficiency, and AI leadership.



In addition to expanding its OEM system lineup, AMD is accelerating momentum across the AI ecosystem by working with leading software developers to bring new AI features into the applications people use every day. From content creation and productivity to gaming, these collaborations ensure Ryzen AI PCs deliver real, tangible benefits out of the box. Backed by a growing foundation of tools, frameworks, and developer support, AMD is enabling faster workflows, smarter automation, and more personalized experiences across its platforms.

AMD Enables Next-Gen Experiences Across the Software Stack

AMD is advancing its software stack across AI, gaming, and commercial segments to deliver broader compatibility, easier access, and more performance for developers and users alike. Recent updates span Ryzen, Radeon, and Ryzen AI products, enabling tighter platform integration and improved tools for modern workloads.

AMD ROCm Software Expands Developer Access

AMD announced AMD ROCm software, the open software platform from AMD, now supports Ryzen AI 400 Series processors and is available as an integrated download through ComfyUI. The upcoming AMD ROCm software 7.2 release will extend compatibility across both Windows and Linux, and new PyTorch builds can now be easily accessed through AMD software for streamlined deployment on Windows.



Over the past year, AMD ROCm software has delivered up to five times improvement in AI performance. Platform support has doubled across Ryzen and Radeon products in 2025, and availability now spans Windows and an expanded set of Linux distributions, contributing to up to a tenfold increase in downloads year-over-year.6



Together, these updates make AMD ROCm software a more powerful and accessible foundation for AI development, reinforcing AMD as a platform of choice for developers to build the next generation of intelligent applications.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Expands to Offer Seamless AI Integration

AMD is also introducing AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition AI Bundle, a new optional feature designed to simplify and accelerate local AI setup. With a single, streamlined installation, the AI Bundle equips AMD-powered systems with the essential tools needed to begin building and running AI workloads, eliminating complex configurations and reducing setup time. Users can access popular applications for image generation and local LLMs, as well as new support for PyTorch on Windows, making it easier than ever to explore AI development directly on their PC.

AMD FSR “Redstone” featuring new Machine Learning Gaming Technologies

Last month, AMD released its highly anticipated AMD FSR “Redstone” features, including FSR Upscaling and FSR Frame Generation, now available in the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.12.1 driver.



Designed to improve visual quality and performance in modern games, FSR Upscaling and FSR Frame Generation use machine learning to deliver sharper visuals and smoother frame rates for a better gameplay experience. FSR Upscaling reconstructs crisp, high-resolution images from lower-resolution frames, while FSR Frame Generation creates and inserts new frames between rendered ones, delivering smoother and higher frame rate gaming. Both features are now available through the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.12.1 driver.



In addition, AMD announced FSR Radiance Caching, which enhances ray tracing performance by intelligently predicting light behavior. This reduces render time while preserving high visual fidelity, offering greater efficiency without sacrificing quality. FSR Radiance Caching is available now as a developer preview on GPUOpen.com.

Supporting Resources



CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of AMD products and technology, including the Ryzen™ AI 400 Series for Copilot+ PCs, Ryzen™ AI Max+ 392, Ryzen™ AI Max+ 388, Ryzen™ 7 9850X3D and Ryzen™ AI PRO 400 Series processors and AMD Ryzen AI Halo; the accelerating OEM and AI ecosystem momentum; and the expansion of the ROCm™ software platform, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; AMD’s ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; loss of a significant customer; economic and market uncertainty; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyberattacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of climate change on AMD’s business; impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, import tariffs, trade protection measures and licensing requirements; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals related provisions and other laws or regulations; evolving expectations from governments, investors, customers and other stakeholders regarding corporate responsibility matters; issues related to the responsible use of AI; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes, the guarantees of Xilinx’s notes and the revolving credit agreement; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or strategic investments on AMD’s business and AMD’s ability to integrate acquired businesses, including ZT Systems; impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain key employees; and AMD’s stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

1 Trillions of Operations per Second (TOPS) for an AMD Ryzen processor is the maximum number of operations per second that can be executed in an optimal scenario and may not be typical. TOPS may vary based on several factors, including the specific system configuration, AI model, and software version. GD-243.

2 Testing done as of November 2025 by AMD to measure battery life in video playback and web browsing. Configuration for AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor: ASUS Zenbook S16, Radeon™ 890M integrated graphics, 32GB 8533MHz memory. Configuration for AMD Ryzen AI 7 450 processor: ASUS Zenbook S14, Radeon 860M integrated graphics, 32GB 8533MHz memory. Configuration for AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 processor: ASUS Zenbook S14, Radeon™ 840M integrated graphics, 16GB 8000MHz memory. All testing done using graphics driver 25.20.32-251114n and running Windows 11 Pro in “Power Efficiency” power mode. System manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. GPT-5.

3 Boost Clock Frequency is the maximum frequency achievable on the CPU running a bursty workload. Boost clock achievability, frequency, and sustainability will vary based on several factors, including but not limited to: thermal conditions and variation in applications and workloads. GD-150.

4 SHOP-27: Testing as of November 2025 by AMD. All tests conducted in LM Studio 0.3.30 (Build 2). Vulkan llama.cpp v 1.57.1 used with Ubuntu 24.0.4.3 and therock-gfx1151-7.9rc1 for AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 128GB. Flash Attention = ON in all cases. MMLU and GPQA scores as-reported from research papers and github repos. Cloud-quality statement from OpenAI “The gpt-oss-120b model achieves near-parity with OpenAI o4-mini on core reasoning benchmarks.” AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 PRO on an HP Z2 Mini G1a with 128GB memory. 200 billion parameters require 128GB of unified memory. The AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ was the first x86 processor to launch with 128GB of unified memory. Performance may vary.

5 Testing done by AMD performance labs October 2025, on a test system configured with Ryzen 7 9850X3D CPU, 32 GB DDR5-6000 Memory, Windows 11 Pro, X870E Motherboard, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 (GeForce 581.29) compared against a similarly configured system with Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, Z890 Motherboard, and 32GB DDR5-7200 Memory comparing gaming performance in the following games: Assassin’s Creed Shadows (DX12, High), Battlefield 6 (DX12, High), Baldur’s Gate 3 (Vulkan, High), Black Myth: Wukong (DX12, High), Borderlands 3 (DX12, High, Borderlands 4 (DX12, High), Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12, Ultra), Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (DX12, Ultra), Counter-Strike 2 (DX12, High), Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12, High), DOOM: The Dark Ages (Vulkan, High), F1 25 (DX12, High), Forza Horizon 5 (DX12, High), Far Cry (DX12, High), FinalFantasy14 Dawntrail (2024) (DX11, Maximum FSR), Ghost of Tsushima (DX12, High), Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced (DX11, High), Hitman 3 (DX12, High Dubai), Hogwarts Legacy (DX12, High), Horizon Zero Dawn (DX12, Favor Quality), Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (DX12, Ultra), The Last of Us Part 2 (DX12, High), League of Legends (DX11, High), Monster Hunter Wilds (DX12, High), Red Dead Redemption 2 (DX12, High Default), Mafia: The Old Country (DX12, High), Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (DX12, High), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (DX12, High), Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (DX12, Ultra), Marvel Rivals (DX12, High), Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12, High), Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (DX12, High), Star Wars Outlaws (DX12, High), Starfield (DX12, High), Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (DX12, High), Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (DX12, High), Watch Dogs: Legion (DX12, High). Performance data captured with latest game build as of Sept 25th, 2025.

6 RPW-507: Testing as of December 2025. Tests conducted using ComfyUI portable build with ROCm 6.4 integrated + AMD Software: Adrenalin™ Edition Driver 25.20.01.14 and ComfyUI portable build with ROCm 7.1.1 integrated + AMD Software: Adrenalin™ Edition Driver 25.20.01.17. All tests conducted with official templates and default settings provided by ComfyUI. AMD Radeon™ AI Pro R9700 with AMD Ryzen 9950X3D, 64GB DDR5 RAM and Windows 11 Pro 25H2. Performance may vary. RPW-507.

