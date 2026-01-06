DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 145,914 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $14.0956 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Date of Purchase: January 05, 2026 Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased: 145,914 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.70 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.40 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.0956





Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 78,884,330 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 78,884,330 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

share Trading Venue 13542 14.1374 $14.37 $13.78 ARCX 7691 14.1165 $14.30 $13.78 ASPN 1820 14.1700 $14.29 $13.88 BAML 1892 14.1057 $14.28 $13.76 BATS 2585 14.1100 $14.28 $13.80 BATY 1189 14.2900 $14.30 $14.28 BIDS 1848 14.1705 $14.39 $13.87 EDGA 1730 14.1028 $14.25 $13.82 EDGX 65541 14.0488 $14.40 $13.72 IEXG 1523 14.2080 $14.29 $14.03 JPMX 557 14.0867 $14.28 $13.99 JSJX 1000 14.2933 $14.30 $14.28 LEVL 48 14.1900 $14.19 $14.19 MEMX 800 14.2850 $14.29 $14.28 MSPL 820 14.0600 $14.29 $13.80 SGMT 8168 14.1233 $14.30 $13.78 UBSA 1200 14.2850 $14.29 $14.28 VFMI 1600 14.1262 $14.30 $13.82 XBOS 148 14.2100 $14.23 $14.19 XCHI 400 14.1850 $14.25 $14.06 XCIS 11879 14.1184 $14.37 $13.72 XNAS 19933 14.0849 $14.39 $13.70 XNYS





Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications www.div.energy





About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.