Transaction in Own Shares

Birmingham, AL (USA)

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 145,914 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $14.0956 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase:January 05, 2026
Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased:145,914
Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD):13.70
Highest Price Paid per Share (USD):14.40
Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD):14.0956


Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 78,884,330 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 78,884,330 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate number
of ordinary shares
acquired		Daily volume
weighted
average price
paid		Daily highest
price paid per
share		Daily lowest
price per
share		Trading Venue
1354214.1374$14.37$13.78ARCX
769114.1165$14.30$13.78ASPN
182014.1700$14.29$13.88BAML
189214.1057$14.28$13.76BATS
258514.1100$14.28$13.80BATY
118914.2900$14.30$14.28BIDS
184814.1705$14.39$13.87EDGA
173014.1028$14.25$13.82EDGX
6554114.0488$14.40$13.72IEXG
152314.2080$14.29$14.03JPMX
55714.0867$14.28$13.99JSJX
100014.2933$14.30$14.28LEVL
4814.1900$14.19$14.19MEMX
80014.2850$14.29$14.28MSPL
82014.0600$14.29$13.80SGMT
816814.1233$14.30$13.78UBSA
120014.2850$14.29$14.28VFMI
160014.1262$14.30$13.82XBOS
14814.2100$14.23$14.19XCHI
40014.1850$14.25$14.06XCIS
1187914.1184$14.37$13.72XNAS
1993314.0849$14.39$13.70XNYS


For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company+1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com 
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communicationswww.div.energy 


About Diversified Energy Company 

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


