NRD Companies Forms NRD Digital to Strengthen Delivery Capacity and Client Value

NRD Companies, a global IT development and consulting group of companies specializing in e-governance and economic digital infrastructure, today announced a strategic consolidation of its subsidiary technology development entities. Effective December 31, 2025, UAB "ETRONIKA" was merged into UAB "NRD Systems" with the combined entity operating under the new name NRD Digital.

This strategic move to form NRD Digital brings together two strong delivery entities within the NRD Companies portfolio and enhances value for clients. Customers will benefit from a stronger organization with expanded delivery capacity and access to larger, multidisciplinary teams of professionals. Business operations and products development will be governed by unified cyber security, information security, quality, and environmental frameworks in line with ISO 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and by regulatory compliance with DORA (the Digital Operational Resilience Act), ensuring higher reliability, compliance, and long-term resilience of solutions delivered to clients, including public sector institutions, financial service providers, central banks, retailers, and utility companies in more than 60 countries.

“NRD Digital represents a new level of value for our customers,” said Mindaugas Glodas, CEO of NRD Companies. “By bringing together strong domain expertise, a larger delivery organization, and greater financial capacity under one entity, we are able to respond faster, scale more efficiently, and support complex, mission-critical systems throughout their full lifecycle. This consolidation strengthens our ability to deliver secure, resilient, and future-ready digital solutions to public and private sector clients worldwide.”

“The creation of NRD Digital significantly strengthens our production capabilities,” said Andrius Kusas, CEO of NRD Digital. “With enlarged, multidisciplinary teams and unified delivery processes, we are able to operate more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of quality, cyber security, and information security.“

The reorganization was executed in accordance with the Civil Code of the Republic of Lithuania and the Law on Companies, whereby all existing rights, obligations, and contractual relationships of UAB “ETRONIKA” were seamlessly transferred to the continuing entity UAB NRD Systems (currently UAB “NRD Digital”). This consolidation follows the formal acquisition of remaining shares from minority shareholders on December 2, 2025, which made NRD Companies the sole, 100% shareholder of ETRONIKA.

About NRD Companies

NRD Companies is a global IT development and consulting group specializing in governance and economic digital infrastructure development. Incorporated in Norway, headquartered in Lithuania and managed by INVL Technology, the group operates across GovTech and FinTech sectors, with a proven track record of delivering e-services platforms, tax administration systems, registry solutions, and digital policy advisory services. With nearly three decades of expertise, NRD Companies has implemented strategic projects on five continents and supports countries in achieving the UN SDGs through inclusive digital transformation.



The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

