SOUEAST Shines at the Riyadh Motor Show, Strengthens Saudi Arabia Foothold with Full-Service Offerings

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUEAST debuted at the recent Riyadh Motor Show, capturing significant attention with its flagship S Series models. Beyond presenting a comprehensive product lineup tailored to the region, SOUEAST emphasized its long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East. The company also announced upgrades to its Saudi localization strategy and plans for a mega spare parts center, further solidifying its image as a reliable global automotive partner.





Guided by its “In Saudi, For Saudi” proposition, SOUEAST is advancing its localization strategy to capture growing market opportunities. The brand plans to establish 35 sales and service outlets across major cities in Saudi in the next three years. Through partnership with leading local players, SOUEAST has already built a strong sales and after-sales network in key regions, offering a seamless, efficient, and reliable experience. At the Riyadh Motor Show, SOUEAST featured S09, S07, and S06 DM as core models comprehensively tailored to the Saudi market.

In addition, SOUEAST's fully operational mega spare parts center is a strategic hub for the Middle East, ensuring localized after-sales support with over 20,000 stocked parts, 98%+ availability, and 100% core component coverage. This high-standard facility exemplifies SOUEAST’s long-term commitment and service-first philosophy, reinforcing customer trust through tangible capabilities.

Expanding beyond Saudi Arabia, SOUEAST has built a comprehensive market network, securing distribution partnerships in key countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Egypt, and Kuwait, complemented by multiple high-standard service outlets and its flagship showroom in Dubai. This growing presence positions the brand as a rising benchmark for automotive excellence in the region.

The head of SOUEAST Motor's international business stated: “User trust is the cornerstone of SOUEAST Motor’s global expansion. Since entering Saudi Arabia, we have implemented a strategy of ‘product adaptation and service localization’ — delivering vehicles tailored to regional needs while elevating the customer experience through local R&D centers, a regional parts hub, and a reliable after-sales network.”

During the show, SOUEAST secured preliminary agreements with several Saudi dealers. Moving forward, the brand will deepen its presence by expanding sales and service networks as one of the most trusted automotive brands in the Middle East.

