Trusted Smart Chain and T7X Unveil Strategy for US Leadership in RWA Tokenization





MIAMI, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted Smart Chain (TSC), in collaboration with T7X, today announced a strategic initiative positioning the United States as a global leader in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. As jurisdictions worldwide contend with fragmented regulatory approaches, a coordinated, regulatory-first framework is taking shape in the U.S., leveraging domestic infrastructure to drive the next phase of digital finance. This announcement underscores a deliberate effort to establish American leadership in the tokenization of real-world assets, moving beyond experimentation toward scalable, compliant market adoption.

At a recent conference in the heart of the Florida tech corridor, this vision moved from theory to execution. Trusted Smart Chain (TSC) commanded the spotlight, beginning with a high-impact presence on the Main Stage of the Blockchain Futurist Conference. In front of thousands of attendees and industry leaders, TSC set the stage for closing out 2025 and positioning its technology at the absolute forefront for 2026.

Sharing the lineup with prominent figures like Eric Trump, who discussed America's role in leading the crypto revolution, TSC demonstrated that the U.S. is ready to hard-code the future of global finance.

The Powerhouse Stage: RWA 2.0

The conversation moved from the Main Stage to an intensive leadership summit hosted by TSC: "RWA 2.0: Building the Infrastructure of Trust." Led by Trusted Smart Chain co-founder Billy Beach and co-creator Matt Nicosia, the event served as a definitive gathering for the thousands of global innovators and institutional pioneers who descended on Florida.

The energy was electric as the TSC stage featured an elite lineup of institutional tokenization titans, bringing together leaders who are actively moving trillions of dollars in assets on-chain:

Securitize: Represented by Jonathan Espinosa, Director of Investments.

The presence of these giants on the TSC stage underscores a broader national shift. These organizations are not just experimenting. They are engaging with Trusted Smart Chain because it is a regulatory-first Layer 1 blockchain, launched specifically to navigate the complex compliance realities of launching tokenized RWAs while providing a clear path to liquidity.

A Foundation Built for Compliance

For the United States to lead the digital asset future, it requires a specialized infrastructure that addresses both the technical ledger and rigorous legal requirements. Trusted Smart Chain stands out as the definitive "Trust Layer," embedding compliance, identity frameworks, and legal enforceability directly into the protocol layer.

While many networks attempt to retroactively add security, TSC was designed to ensure that every asset minted meets the high bar required for institutional trust. This mission was further supported by the event's sponsor, T7X , which aligned with TSC to foster an environment where professional deal-making and regulatory adherence go hand-in-hand.

Defining the American Standard: National Dominance to Global Leadership

The consensus among the industry leaders present—including over 250 speakers and thousands of global attendees—was that the "experimental" phase of blockchain is over. We are now in the era of standardization.

"We are building the foundation for how the global economy will function in 2026 and beyond," the TSC leadership team noted during the summit. This reflects a broader U.S. strategy. By establishing a secure, compliant, and regulatory-ready RWA ecosystem today, the United States ensures its financial infrastructure remains the global standard for the next century.

Miami has proven to be the perfect staging ground, but the goal is national dominance followed by global leadership. With the regulatory-first infrastructure of Trusted Smart Chain, the American era of digital finance is no longer a prediction. It is currently being architectured.

