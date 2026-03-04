Trusted Smart Chain Summit to Spotlight Tokenization and On-Chain Capital Markets in Las Vegas



MIAMI, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Trusted Smart Chain community will convene its First Annual Trusted Smart Chain Summit on March 29 in Las Vegas, bringing together builders, node operators, real-world asset founders, and ecosystem leaders advancing tokenization and the modernization of capital markets through compliant on-chain infrastructure.

The summit marks one year since the network’s genesis block and live activation on March 29, 2025. Organizers describe the gathering as a forward-looking industry event focused on the operational deployment of tokenized real-world assets and the continued exploration of on-chain infrastructure designed to align with applicable regulatory frameworks governing capital markets.

Trusted Smart Chain is a compliance-focused blockchain protocol designed to support enterprise and developer applications interacting with tokenized representations of real-world assets. Any regulated issuance, transfer, or lifecycle management of securities may be conducted by appropriately licensed third-party participants utilizing blockchain-based infrastructure in accordance with applicable law. Core infrastructure development and ecosystem coordination are led by ProsperLink , the operating company powering the network’s technical growth and strategic expansion.

Focus: Tokenization and Modernized Finance Rails

The central theme of the summit is the evolution of traditional capital market infrastructure into tokenized, on-chain systems. Discussions will examine the tokenization of ownership interests in private companies, alternative assets, and other real-world assets by appropriately licensed market participants.

Rather than emphasizing speculative digital asset narratives, the summit will focus on implementable on-chain models, regulatory alignment, and operational readiness. The objective is to explore how tokenization can modernize ownership transparency, settlement efficiency, and capital access within established regulatory frameworks.

Regulatory Infrastructure and Market Alignment

Within the broader Trusted Smart Chain ecosystem, T7X operates as a licensed Transfer Agent registered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This milestone represents a foundational step toward connecting blockchain infrastructure with regulated capital markets and strengthening the compliance architecture surrounding tokenized securities.

Leadership at ProsperLink states that aligning decentralized infrastructure with regulatory clarity remains central to the network’s long-term strategy.

National Network Expansion

Since launch, the Trusted Smart Chain community has expanded its national footprint through builder and node operator gatherings in Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Miami, Puerto Rico, Dallas, Southern California, Nashville, and New York.

These regional events reflect a growing base of infrastructure participants aligned around tokenization and the modernization of finance rails through on-chain systems. The March 29 summit will bring together contributors from across those regions for the first large-scale gathering marking the network’s first operational year.

The expanding operator network functions as a distributed infrastructure layer designed to support long-term scalability, security, and regulatory-aligned participation.

Industry Backdrop

The summit takes place amid increasing institutional focus on tokenization as a structural evolution of global financial markets. Major financial institutions have publicly identified tokenized and on-chain infrastructure as potential pathways to improve settlement efficiency, enhance ownership transparency, and expand capital access.

Within this broader industry context, the Trusted Smart Chain Summit is positioned as a meeting point between traditional finance and on-chain capital markets, with particular emphasis on compliance, infrastructure modernization, and real-world implementation.

From Genesis to On-Chain Infrastructure

March 29 marks the anniversary of the network’s activation in 2025. Over the past twelve months, the ecosystem has implemented staking, locking, governance, and wallet infrastructure designed to support compliant tokenized asset activity and sustained on-chain participation.

Looking ahead, ProsperLink leadership has indicated that Year 2 will prioritize scaling tokenized real-world asset deployment, expanding institutional engagement, and strengthening the regulatory and technical architecture supporting modernized on-chain finance rails.

The First Annual Trusted Smart Chain Summit marks the completion of the network’s first operational year and signals its broader ambition to contribute to the modernization of global capital markets through tokenization and compliant on-chain infrastructure.

About Trusted Smart Chain

Trusted Smart Chain is a next-generation blockchain designed specifically for the tokenization of securities and real-world assets. Built with a compliance-forward approach, Trusted Smart Chain delivers financial-grade, compliance-ready production environments for enterprises, developers, and institutions bringing real assets on-chain.

Disclosure: This article is provided for informational and educational purposes only. Trusted Smart Chain is a decentralized blockchain protocol that provides technical infrastructure only and does not issue, transfer, broker, or settle securities. Trusted Smart Chain and ProsperLink do not operate as registered Transfer Agents, broker-dealers, exchanges, or clearing agencies under applicable securities laws, and any regulated financial activity must be conducted by appropriately licensed third-party participants.

Ivan Kan

Chief Marketing Officer

Trusted Smart Chain



Press@trustedsmartchain.com

www.trustedsmartchain.com

