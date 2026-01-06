TomTom partners with SoundHound AI to bring multi-agent AI voice navigation to CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the specialist in mapping and location technology, and SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, today announced a partnership to showcase a unified in-car AI voice and navigation experience. The collaboration integrates TomTom AI Agent and Automotive Navigation Application with SoundHound’s industry-leading agentic voice AI platform, creating a seamless, intelligent assistant for drivers.

The solution delivers a natural, conversational voice interface that simplifies complex navigation tasks. With natural conversation, users can ask for place recommendations, search for charging stations near specific amenities, plan complex multi-waypoint routes, or ask about any aspect of their route. The multi-agent architecture enables navigation to work hand-in-hand with other in-car domains such as music, HVAC, and calendar, empowering the driver while reducing visual distractions. The TomTom AI Agent’s proactive route intelligence continuously evaluates traffic and hazards, offering real-time suggestions with clear reasoning. EV drivers benefit from tailored routing that factors in charging preferences, amenities, and time constraints, ensuring journeys are efficient and personalized.

Automotive OEMs benefit from a pre-integrated solution that combines TomTom’s navigation expertise with SoundHound’s advanced agentic voice AI technology. This reduces time-to-market and eliminates the need for ongoing use case development, as updates are delivered seamlessly via the cloud. The architecture also gives OEMs greater brand control and solution modularity, enabling them to innovate while providing drivers with a premium voice and navigation experience.

“At SoundHound, our goal is to make driving experiences more intuitive and truly voice-enabled,” said Matt Anderson, Senior Director, Automotive, SoundHound AI. “This collaboration allows us to pair our advanced conversational and agentic AI capabilities with TomTom’s navigation capabilities to deliver a smarter, more seamless experience for drivers, while giving OEMs greater brand control and a premium, differentiated solution.”

“Our collaboration with SoundHound AI marks a significant milestone in delivering an exceptional in-car experience,” said Manuela Locarno Ajayi, SVP for Product Engineering, TomTom. “By combining our advanced navigation technology with SoundHound’s agentic voice AI platform, we’re showing how the TomTom AI Agent can seamlessly coordinate with any voice assistant. This proves that automakers can achieve a cohesive, brand-owned solution without sacrificing flexibility or innovation.”

At CES 2026, TomTom will showcase this collaboration with SoundHound AI at its booth (West Hall, booth W311–312), where attendees can experience the power of intelligent navigation, EV routing, proactive hazard alerts, and lane-level guidance firsthand, setting a new benchmark for voice technology in vehicles.

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs, and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.

www.tomtom.com

About SoundHound AI:

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, delivers solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants. The company’s various groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have enabled SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and process billions of interactions each year for world-class businesses.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e8e8d8c-5036-4f9b-a9e7-32a2997c3b6e