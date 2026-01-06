AnywhereNow Announces the Sale of IQ Messenger to Main Capital Partners

The sale to Main Capital Partners will drive accelerated international growth for IQ Messenger, whilst allowing AnywhereNow to focus on its core Customer Experience SaaS activities.

Rotterdam, Netherlands. 6th January, 2026 - Anywhere365 Group B.V. (“AnywhereNow”), a global pioneer and innovator in AI-first customer experience solutions today announced the decision to sell IQ Messenger (“IQM”), a leading provider of a vendor-neutral critical communication platform for healthcare institutions, to Main Capital Partners (“Main”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed and the acquisition is subject to customary approvals and completion of the consultation process with the works council of AnywhereNow.

AnywhereNow helps brands deliver exceptional customer experiences through enhanced engagement, efficient workforce collaboration, AI-driven insights, Agentic AI platforms, and a full omni-channel service experience, leveraging the power of Teams and Azure Communication Services as well as considerable integrations including SAP, Salesforce and ServiceNow. AnywhereNow is backed by Bregal Milestone, a leading software growth private equity firm, since late 2019. As part of the partnership, AnywhereNow has completed 5 acquisitions in recent years, including IQM in late 2019.

The sale of IQM is aligned with AnywhereNow’s strategy, which is focused on its core corporate Customer Experience SaaS platform, and crystallises significant value of AnywhereNow whilst allowing IQM to accelerate its growth journey via the backing from Main, a leading software investment firm with extensive experience in healthcare software. Main will help IQM drive continued innovation to create value for its customers, while maintaining a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction. Main will also support an ambitious strategy to accelerate (international) expansion through both organic growth and a targeted buy-and-build approach.

“The sale of IQM is a key milestone for AnywhereNow and allows us to exclusively focus on our fast-growing corporate Customer Experience SaaS activities, customers and product roadmap. We’re very proud of the journey achieved with IQM in recent years and believe that Main is the best possible partner for IQM and will help unlock its full growth potential”, said Will Blench, CEO of AnywhereNow.

Lazard is acting as sole financial advisor and NautaDutilh is acting as sole legal advisor to AnywhereNow in connection with the transaction.

About AnywhereNow

Founded in 2010, AnywhereNow is a Netherlands-headquartered and fast-growing provider of Customer Experience SaaS solutions. AnywhereNow empowers voice and digital dialogues for organisations worldwide and brings to life Agentic AI platforms for increased productivity and effectiveness. AnywhereNow's products are award-winning, recognised by industry analysts, and trusted by over 2,000 global customers, including Rabobank, DHL, Emirates, KPMG, Swarovski, Mazda, Deloitte, Aldi, Vodafone and Zeiss. For more information, please visit Anywhere.now

About Bregal Milestone

Bregal Milestone is a leading software private equity firm with c.€1.7 billion of capital raised since inception. The firm provides growth capital and operational support to build market-leading software companies. Bregal Milestone is part of Bregal Investments, a leading global investment platform with assets under management of over €19 billion. Bregal Milestone was recognized by GrowthCap as one of the Top Private Equity Firms of 2025. For more information, please visit www.bregalmilestone.com.

