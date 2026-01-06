Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears Next Roadmap Milestone as Funding Trends Toward $20M

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been moving through its roadmap at a steady pace, and the project now appears to be entering a more visible stretch of development. In early-stage DeFi, attention often increases when work shifts from planning to launch prep. That is usually the point where progress becomes easier to track and the market starts watching milestones more closely.





Recent updates and participation figures suggest Mutuum Finance is approaching that moment. The project is still in an early lifecycle stage, but it is building a clearer record of funding, holder growth, and protocol readiness as it works toward its next roadmap checkpoint.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a DeFi crypto project building a non custodial lending and borrowing protocol. It is designed so users can lend, borrow, and manage collateral using defined rules and automated mechanics, with the focus on day-to-day utility rather than headline-driven momentum.

The project describes a dual-market lending design meant to serve different needs as adoption grows. One part is based on shared liquidity where users deposit assets and borrowers take loans from pooled funds. The other part supports direct matching between users, which can offer more control over terms when a borrower or lender wants clearer conditions.

This dual setup is part of the long-term pitch. Lending protocols tend to grow when they are flexible enough to handle different demand types. That is also why some market commentators have started labeling Mutuum Finance as a new crypto to watch. It is not only the token sale. It is the attempt to build a working DeFi system that can scale.

On participation, Mutuum Finance reports $19.6M raised and around 18,700 holders. Those figures matter for early DeFi projects because lending systems rely on trust. A larger holder base can signal wider early confidence rather than one small group driving momentum. With funding trending toward $20M, the project is also nearing a milestone that often draws more attention in top crypto tracking discussions.

Phase 7 pricing and the engagement push

Mutuum Finance states that MUTM is priced at $0.04 in Phase 7, and Phase 7 is listed as over 2% allocated. The presale started in early 2025 and has advanced through staged pricing, with the token moving up as phases progressed.

From the starting point, the staged move has been steep. Phase 1 pricing was set at $0.01, while Phase 7 pricing is $0.04. That reflects a 300% rise across stages. If the focus is placed on the move from $0.01 to $0.035, it can also be framed as roughly 250% growth, which captures the same idea. The token has stepped higher as the sale advanced and demand kept pace.

Mutuum Finance also runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This is presented as an engagement driver, and it helps keep activity high as later stages continue. In many token sales, attention fades between milestones. The leaderboard format is designed to keep participation active rather than letting it drift.

This mix of staged pricing and ongoing engagement has become part of the project’s wider narrative. It positions Mutuum Finance as a DeFi crypto that is not only selling tokens, but also trying to keep community activity steady while development continues.





V1 and Roadmap Phase 2

Mutuum Finance organizes its work through roadmap phases and has described current progress as tied to Phase 2, with V1 development continuing and testnet preparation underway. In DeFi, this stage is often where projects shift from abstract plans into measurable readiness.

Mutuum Finance has said V1 is being prepared for Sepolia testnet first, then finalized for mainnet, with timing described as coming shortly. The project lists V1 components as the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and a Liquidator Bot. It has also said the initial assets supported for lending, borrowing, and collateral are expected to include ETH and USDT.

This is the point where attention can change fast. A protocol moving toward V1 gives the market a clearer timeline to track. It also gives observers a way to judge execution. That is why some market commentators suggest Mutuum Finance is entering a stronger focus window, especially as funding trends toward $20M and Phase 7 continues.

For traders scanning top crypto lists and new crypto watchlists, the story is simple. Mutuum Finance is still early, still priced under $0.1, and still in build mode, but it is approaching a stage where progress becomes easier to measure. If the project delivers V1 as described and continues moving through Phase 2 milestones, the next roadmap step could be the moment when visibility catches up to participation.