Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Enters the Next Presale Phase as V1 Protocol Preparation Accelerates

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , an Ethereum-based DeFi crypto project, has reported continued progress on its roadmap as it prepares the first release of its lending and borrowing protocol. The project’s recent updates frame the current period as a transition point, with presale activity advancing through later stages while protocol work continues toward a V1 deployment.





Mutuum Finance describes its development work as structured through roadmap phases. It has linked ongoing delivery to Phase 2, where V1 preparation remains the main focus. In early-stage DeFi, this phase is typically where systems move from internal build work into more visible readiness, including testnet preparation and security review.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is developing a non custodial lending and borrowing protocol with two market paths. The first uses pooled liquidity. Users supply assets into shared pools, and borrowers take loans from those pools.

Rates are tied to utilization, meaning how much of the pool is borrowed. When utilization is low, rates tend to stay lower. When utilization rises, rates increase, which can attract more deposits. For example, deposit yield might sit around 3% when demand is light, then move toward 7% to 9% if a pool becomes highly used. These are example ranges, not fixed rates.

The second path supports peer-to-peer matching. Borrowers and lenders can match directly and agree on terms instead of relying only on pool rate swings. Mutuum Finance also describes stable borrowing rates in certain conditions. Stable rates usually start higher than variable rates, but they offer more predictable repayments. A rebalancing concept is included so stable rates can adjust if market conditions shift hard and the gap becomes too wide.

Risk controls follow standard DeFi patterns. Loans are overcollateralized, and liquidations can trigger if a position becomes unsafe. A simple example is 75% LTV for lower-volatility assets, where $1,000 of collateral could support up to $750 borrowed. The project also describes tools like deposit caps and borrow caps to limit exposure.





V1 Protocol Scope and Deployment Path

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has announced that V1 is being prepared for Sepolia testnet first, then finalized for mainnet, with timing described as coming shortly. The project lists core V1 components as the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and a Liquidator Bot. It has also said that the initial assets expected for lending, borrowing, and collateral include ETH and USDT.

The project’s approach reflects a common DeFi rollout method, where an initial version launches with a limited asset set and a defined feature scope. Starting with fewer assets can reduce complexity during early deployment and make testing easier as liquidity and usage begin to form.

Mutuum Finance has reported continued participation through its token sale. The project states that MUTM is priced at $0.04 in presale Phase 7. The presale began in early 2025 with MUTM priced at $0.01 in Phase 1.

The move from $0.01 to $0.04 reflects a 300% rise across stages. Mutuum Finance also references an official launch price of $0.06 as a benchmark after the sale period. The project reports $19.6M raised to date and around 18,700 holders sold so far.

Security and audit status

Mutuum Finance has cited several security-related items as it prepares for V1. The project states that Halborn Security completed an independent audit of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol. It also cites a CertiK token scan score of 90/100 and references a $50k bug bounty.

For DeFi lending protocols, independent reviews and public testing programs are often treated as baseline checks. Lending systems manage collateral, interest accounting, and liquidation rules, where issues can scale quickly once liquidity grows.

Audit and bounty programs are commonly used to surface edge cases and reduce uncertainty before broader deployment. Mutuum Finance’s latest reported progress places the project in a period where presale stages continue advancing while V1 preparation remains central.

As a new crypto and DeFi crypto project, it is positioning its next steps around Sepolia testnet deployment, finalization for mainnet, and expansion features described for later roadmap phases. The near-term focus remains on whether the protocol ships V1 as outlined and how quickly it moves from development updates into live usage once deployment begins.