Physical Therapy Expert Dr. J. Rashid of Taylor Discusses Why ACL Recovery Isn’t One Size Fits All in HelloNation

TAYLOR, Mich., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should patients understand about why ACL recovery cannot be approached the same way for every individual? A HelloNation feature highlights expert insights from Dr. J. Rashid, Doctor of Physical Therapy and clinic director at Family Rehab Care, serving patients in Taylor, MI, and throughout the Downriver region. The article explores why ACL recovery must be individualized and guided by performance-based milestones rather than standardized timelines.

Dr. Rashid explains that ACL rehabilitation is influenced by multiple factors, including injury severity, pre-injury conditioning, movement patterns, and the specific demands of each sport. Rather than relying on time alone, evidence-based physical therapy focuses on how well the knee performs under progressively increasing stress.

The article outlines the three primary phases of ACL rehab. The first phase emphasizes restoring mobility and controlling swelling to establish proper movement early in recovery. The second phase builds strength, stability, and coordinated lower-body control to prevent compensatory movement patterns.

As rehabilitation progresses, therapy becomes more athletic, incorporating jumping, deceleration, cutting, and sport-specific drills. Dr. Rashid notes that many athletes feel ready before the knee is structurally prepared for full competition, making objective testing critical.

The final phase, return-to-sport testing uses measurable data to guide clearance decisions. Clinics in Taylor, MI, and Downriver Michigan assess strength, balance, and functional performance while also analyzing force production, limb-to-limb symmetry, and weight-bearing patterns during high-demand movements such as jumping and pivoting.

These metrics help identify lingering deficits that increase reinjury risk and ensure a safer transition back to sport.

The article also emphasizes the role of physical therapy in long-term injury prevention. By improving movement efficiency and addressing biomechanical deficits, patients across the Downriver region return to activity with greater confidence and durability.

