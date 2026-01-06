Lantronix Redefines Integrated Edge Intelligence With AI-Powered Surveillance Ecosystem and Real-Time Video Analytics

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, today announced the debut of its new SmartEdge.ai™ 5G-ready Edge AI Gateway and SmartSwitch.ai™ PoE+ aggregation switch with onboard AI capabilities. The solutions form an integrated Edge AI surveillance and intelligent connectivity platform designed to enable real-time video analytics, AI-driven insights and scalable power and data aggregation across enterprise and industrial environments. The combined platform will be showcased by appointment at CES 2026 in the Lantronix suite at the Wynn Las Vegas. To schedule an appointment, click here.

5G Edge AI Platform for Real-Time Surveillance

Lantronix’s SmartEdge.ai Gateway and SmartSwitch.ai Fiber Aggregation Switch form a unified, resilient Edge AI surveillance infrastructure. SmartEdge.ai enables real-time video analytics with integrated 5G wireless connectivity, while SmartSwitch.ai aggregates inputs from multiple PoE switches and IP devices to provide high-bandwidth uplinks for centralized analytics and management. Powered by the Qualcomm® QCS6490, the SmartEdge.ai Gateway delivers high-quality video processing and edge inference to distributed environments where latency and reliability are critical.

Key Capabilities

Smart Video Insights: Real-time object detection, tracking and vehicle monitoring.

Real-time object detection, tracking and vehicle monitoring. Security Monitoring: Intrusion detection via integrated camera feeds.

Intrusion detection via integrated camera feeds. Building Automation: Control of access points, lighting, shades, temperature and occupancy.

Control of access points, lighting, shades, temperature and occupancy. Predictive Maintenance: Automated network analysis, event detection and reporting.

Automated network analysis, event detection and reporting. High-Performance Aggregation: 10 1G/10G open SFP+ ports and two 1G/10G RJ45 ports with a 10G/25G SFP28 uplink.

10 1G/10G open SFP+ ports and two 1G/10G RJ45 ports with a 10G/25G SFP28 uplink. Autonomous Network Management: Remote deployment, orchestration and monitoring for reduced operating costs.



“AI-powered intelligence at the edge is reshaping how organizations secure, automate and understand their environments,” said Saleel Awsare, CEO of Lantronix. “With SmartEdge.ai and SmartSwitch.ai, we’re delivering a unified platform that brings advanced video analytics and intelligent connectivity directly to the site data generation. Powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ high-performance processing, Lantronix is enabling customers to deploy scalable, real-time AI applications that unlock new levels of safety, efficiency and automation.”

Strategic Market Impact

The global video surveillance market is projected to almost double from approximately $73.8 billion in 2024 to approximately $147.7 billion by 2030, driven by IP cameras, cloud VMS and analytics, implying approximately 12 percent CAGR from 2025–2030. SmartEdge.ai and SmartSwitch.ai position Lantronix at the center of the rapidly expanding market for AI-enabled surveillance, intelligent buildings and distributed edge infrastructure. As organizations shift video analytics and security workloads away from the cloud and toward premises-based edge compute, demand is rising for integrated solutions that combine real-time AI inferencing at the Edge, high-bandwidth connectivity and autonomous device management — the exact capabilities delivered in Lantronix’s new platform.

Lantronix’s SmartEdge.ai + SmartSwitch.ai platform unlocks:

Entry into high-growth AI surveillance and smart-building segments , where real-time analytics, automation and multi-camera environments require powerful on-site compute.

, where real-time analytics, automation and multi-camera environments require powerful on-site compute. New recurring revenue streams driven by multi-site deployments, device orchestration and long-lifecycle industrial systems.

driven by multi-site deployments, device orchestration and long-lifecycle industrial systems. Strengthened partnerships across the AI ecosystem , including deeper alignment with Qualcomm Technologies’ high-performance, low-power edge processing platforms.

, including deeper alignment with Qualcomm Technologies’ high-performance, low-power edge processing platforms. Margin expansion opportunities through higher-value compute, analytics and intelligent network products.



With a combined hardware and software platform built for scalability, reliability and industrial performance, Lantronix is well positioned to capture market share as enterprises accelerate adoption of edge-based vision AI, security automation and smart infrastructure modernization.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

