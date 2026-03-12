Lantronix to Participate in 38th Annual ROTH Conference

IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global provider of Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks, today announced its participation in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, taking place March 22–24, 2026, which will include a hosted fireside chat and one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

38th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 22–24, 2026

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Fireside Chat: March 24, 2026, 12:00 p.m.–12:25 p.m. Pacific Daylight Savings Time, with ROTH analyst Scott Searle

Webcast: Visit here for access to a live webcast and replays

To request a one-on-one meeting with Lantronix, please email oneonone@roth.com or contact your ROTH sales representative. To learn more about the conference, visit www.roth.com/oc2026.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, including drones, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

©2026 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

media@lantronix.com

949-212-0960