Lantronix xPico 600 Brings Wi-Fi 6, Enterprise Security and Cloud Management to Industrial IoT — All in a Single Embedded Module

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global provider of Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks, today introduced the xPico® 600 series , a production-ready family of Wi-Fi® 6 and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) 5.4 embedded gateway modules that solve one of embedded IoT development’s biggest challenges: time-to-revenue. By eliminating months of driver development, security validation and regulatory overhead that often stand between a product concept and revenue-generating deployment, the xPico 600’s complete connectivity foundation enables teams to build differentiated products rather than rebuild commodity infrastructure.

Pre-integrated with Lantronix’s Percepxion™ cloud platform for zero-touch provisioning, remote lifecycle management and real-time device telemetry, the xPico 600 provides wireless, security and cloud management in a single compact module. The xPico 600 series is the next generation of Lantronix’s market-leading gateway architecture, rebuilt for the future of industrial and commercial IoT. By consolidating dual-band Wi-Fi 6, BLE 5.4, enterprise-grade security and a robust communications engine into a compact, industrial-grade module, the xPico 600 gives OEMs a single design win that covers more protocols, more environments and more markets.

Device Management as a Competitive Advantage

Where most embedded gateway platforms stop at connectivity, Percepxion extends the value into the full device lifecycle. Zero-touch provisioning eliminates on-site configuration for large-scale rollouts. Automated firmware-over-the-air updates keep fleets current and compliant, — without field intervention. Built-in telemetry and analytics surface real-time performance data, enabling predictive maintenance, reducing unplanned downtime and generating the operational insights that justify continued investment in connected infrastructure. For Lantronix customers, Percepxion transforms hardware deployment into a managed, continuously improving service.

“As global demand for smart, connected devices accelerates across industrial, energy, healthcare and commercial sectors, the xPico 600 family, together with our Percepxion Cloud platform, positions Lantronix to capture growth in the rapidly expanding Edge IoT market by delivering a scalable, software-defined connectivity platform,” said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer at Lantronix. “Wi-Fi 6 is in the sweet spot for the next wave of cost-sensitive IoT products. By delivering a production-ready platform engineered for next-generation technology today, we are helping our OEM customers innovate faster, streamline device lifecycle management and build a defensible competitive edge.”

One Module —Three Reasons Why OEMs Ship Faster

The xPico 600 consolidates what OEM teams typically spend months building separately:

Accelerated Design Cycles. Integrated dual-band 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Ethernet and BLE 5.4 capabilities remove the need for complex driver development and significantly reduce the burden of global regulatory certifications.

Integrated dual-band 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Ethernet and BLE 5.4 capabilities remove the need for complex driver development and significantly reduce the burden of global regulatory certifications. Intelligent Offloading. At its core, an integrated IoT communications engine offloads networking tasks from the host microcontroller. This flexibility allows the module to function as a network co-processor or a standalone wireless MCU, reducing firmware complexity.

At its core, an integrated IoT communications engine offloads networking tasks from the host microcontroller. This flexibility allows the module to function as a network co-processor or a standalone wireless MCU, reducing firmware complexity. Industrial-Grade Resilience. With an operating range of -40°C to +85°C and a compact SMT footprint, the xPico 600 series is built for space-constrained and harsh environments, from smart cities to automated factory floors.



Delivering enterprise-grade performance and reliability, the Lantronix xPico 600 series is ideal for applications enabling industrial automation, smart energy, medical devices, smart cities, agriculture and retail systems.

Security That Ships With the Product, Not After It

Security is a primary hurdle for IoT adoption. Integrated into the xPico 600 series Lantronix’s InfiniShield™ security framework provides:

Secure boot and firmware integrity validation

Secure firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) updates

Encryption and protection of keys and data-at-rest

Role-based access control and policy enforcement

Fine-grained network service management



Transparent Integration for Legacy Systems and Modern Ones

Leveraging Lantronix’s field-proven TruPort® technology, the xPico 600 enables transparent pass-through of hundreds of proprietary serial and standard fieldbus protocols, ensuring seamless integration into legacy and modern systems alike. Advanced socket capabilities support TCP, UDP and TLS while flexible configuration options, including command mode, Web Services APIs and XML, give developers full control over device behavior and data flow.

Expanded Financial Opportunity

The launch of the xPico 600 series strengthens Lantronix’s position in the high-growth segments:

Industrial automation and digital transformation

Smart infrastructure and energy modernization

Connected healthcare devices

Expansion of AI-enabled edge systems

Higher integration density increases value-per-design wins while the Percepxion platform introduces a cloud-based recurring revenue layer that scales with every customer’s deployed base. In addition, pre-earned global certifications remove the customization costs that historically eroded margin on international design wins. Together, these dynamics make the xPico 600 a platform expansion — one engineered to compound in value as the Edge IoT market continues its structural growth.

Key Capabilities

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Ethernet connectivity

Enterprise-grade security (EAP/802.1X)

Bluetooth® Low Energy 5.4 support

Automatic network connection management

Concurrent Soft AP + client mode for uninterrupted field operations

Configurable as network co-processor or wireless MCU

Industrial-grade design (-40°C to +85°C)

Pre-integrated with Percepxion™ for remote management and updates

Global Certifications in the United States, Canada, EU, Japan, Taiwan, China and India



The xPico 600 series is available now. For OEM design teams facing pressure to deliver connected products faster with fewer resources and less risk, the xPico 600 represents a completely new market offering. A single embedded module that handles wireless connectivity, enterprise security and cloud lifecycle management while pre-certified, pre-integrated and ready for building, the xPico 600 is not just a faster path to market — it is a structurally better one.

For more information, visit the xPico 600 series webpage .

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, including drones, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world. For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements concerning growth expectations in the global IoT and edge computing markets and Lantronix’s positioning to capitalize on these opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to changes in U.S. or foreign government trade policies, including recently increased or future tariffs, a pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent conflicts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Aug. 29, 2025, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties about which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

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