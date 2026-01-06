P10 Opens New Office in Dubai, Strengthening Capabilities in the Middle East Region

DALLAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), (“P10” or the “Company”), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced the opening of a new office in Dubai, located within the Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”). The office is licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) and deepens P10’s long-term commitment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), supporting client partnerships across the Middle East. Through the opening of the new office within the DIFC, P10 and its clients will benefit from the advantages provided by working within the DFSA’s regulatory framework.

“We are continuing to expand our global client footprint, and having a local presence in the DIFC underscores our commitment to this country and region,” said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The UAE has demonstrated remarkable stability, vision, and leadership in shaping a modern, diversified economy. Expanding our presence within the DIFC reflects our deep confidence in the country’s, and the Middle East's, continued growth and its position as one of the world’s most important financial and investment hubs.”

“We are excited to build our presence in Dubai, positioning P10 at the center of one of the region’s fastest-growing financial ecosystems,” said Sarita Jairath, P10 Global Head of Client Solutions. “Dubai’s commitment to innovation and infrastructure makes it an increasingly compelling market for global investors. We have strengthened our resources within the region and look forward to working closely with our clients to deliver long-term value.”

About P10

P10 (NYSE: PX) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $40 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. P10 invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. P10’s products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.p10alts.com.

P10 Investor Contact:

info@p10alts.com

P10 Media Contact:

Josh Clarkson

Taylor Donahue

pro-p10@prosek.com