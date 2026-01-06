PyroGenesis Signs Agreement with U.S. Defense Contractor to Jointly Pursue Chemical Weapon Destruction Contracts in Syria

MONTREAL, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. (“PyroGenesis”) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), the leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, announces today that it has signed an agreement with the national security and defense division of a U.S. multinational engineering infrastructure corporation, to jointly pursue contracts for the safe destruction of chemical weapons in Syria. The partner’s name is being withheld for competitive and confidentiality reasons at the request of the client.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Purpose: the safe destruction of the remaining chemical weapons in Syria that were produced and stored by the previous regime.

Scope: design, engineering, and supply of PyroGenesis’ PACWADS system(s) including all auxiliary systems, setup, engineering/training support, and after-sales service and support.

Timeline: responding to tendered projects during 2026.

Strategic Impact: supports the global need to safely eliminate weapons of mass destruction, especially chemical weapons such as those listed under the UN’s Chemical Weapons Convention by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

As outlined in the outlook section of PyroGenesis’ Q2 2025 earnings report (press release dated August 6, 2025), PyroGenesis was in negotiations with a multinational defense contractor for the potential sale of a PyroGenesis PACWADS (for Plasma Arc Chemical Warfare Agent Destruction System) for destroying chemical weapons (CW). The agreement announced today is a progression of that initial discussion, with the two companies teaming to jointly pursue contracts that are expected to be tendered during 2026, for CW destruction specific to stockpiles located in and around Syria.

Under this agreement, and if these pursuits are successful, PyroGenesis would provide its PACWADS technology, associated auxiliary systems, and various engineering, training, operational, and after-sale services, to various locations where required in conjunction with its defense partner, the Syrian government, and organizations related to the prohibition and remediation of chemical weapons. The exact number and scale of the PACWAD units required is to be determined during the upcoming tendering process.

PyroGenesis’ Tactical PACWADS is a safe, versatile, efficient, and mobile destruction system, which uses high temperature electric plasma to eliminate a variety of dangerous biological warfare agents and chemicals, including sarin, mustard gas, soman, VX, and others. The tactical PACWADS system was originally funded and developed with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the central research and development organization of the U.S. Department of Defense. With a 99.9999% (or 6N) destruction efficiency, the PACWADS leaves only a non-toxic salt effluent that can be safely disposed. These systems are typically designed for use in the field or near conflict zones, and they serve several key purposes, including protecting human lives, environmental preservation, compliance with international treaties, operational efficiency, and mobility.

“We are honoured to be invited to partner on this important initiative,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. “Chemical weapons pose one of the gravest threats to global security, and if our joint bids are successful, PyroGenesis’ PACWAD technology will play a vital role in ensuring these weapons of mass destruction never fall into the hands of terrorists or others with malicious intent.”





Image: a mobile version of PyroGenesis’ PACWADS system for use in destroying chemical weapons.

INDUSTRY AND MARKET CONTEXT

Since World War 1, where chemical weapons caused nearly 100,000 deaths, more than 1-million subsequent global casualties instigated the creation of various global initiatives to prohibit chemical weapon use and eliminate stockpiles. i





During the Syrian Civil War, the government of President Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons more than 300 times against its own citizens, leading to thousands of casualties. ii





According to the United Nations, more than 100 locations in Syria may have been involved in chemical-weapons-related activities in the country. iii iv The United States, the OPCW, and other governments have long assessed that Syria had not previously declared all its chemical weapons stocks and facilities to the OPCW and more may be still undiscovered. v





The United States, the OPCW, and other governments have long assessed that Syria had not previously declared all its chemical weapons stocks and facilities to the OPCW and more may be still undiscovered. Since the overthrow of the Assad regime, the current Syrian administration has committed to destroying any remaining stockpiles produced during Assad’s reign. vi





Plasma-based chemical weapons destruction offers a cleaner, safer, more scalable alternative to traditional destruction methods that utilize incineration or neutralization.





About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 34 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis’ engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis’ operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis’ shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

