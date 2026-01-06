Aurora Mobile's GPTBots.ai Partners with Echosens China to Improve Efficiency and Service Quality in Non-Invasive Liver Diagnostics

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, has established a strategic partnership with Echosens China.

As medical technology rapidly permeates the healthcare sector, “device intelligence” has become an important direction for hospitals and health examination centers to improve diagnostic efficiency and optimize patient experience.

However, three common industry challenges—“the need to enhance professional equipment usability, optimize service response times, and improve knowledge transfer efficiency”—continue to constrain the scalable growth of medical device companies and the industry’s intelligent transformation.

How can every healthcare professional use advanced equipment efficiently and safely? The partnership between Echosens China and GPTBots.ai is providing the industry with a brand-new answer.





Echosens China: Meeting the Dual Challenge of Diverse Users and Efficient Service

In the field of non-invasive liver diagnostics, France-based Echosens™’s flagship product FibroScan®, leveraging original patented technology, provides non-invasive liver health assessment services and has been adopted in many countries and regions worldwide. Shenzhen Echosens Medical Device Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Echosens China”), as its Chinese subsidiary, is deeply engaged in medical research and market services in China’s hepatology field. Its core product FibroScan, has been widely deployed in thousands of hospitals and health examination centers. As the market footprint expands and user groups become increasingly diverse, the existing service system still has room for optimization in adapting to different scenario requirements. The efficiency of traditional manual support and knowledge transfer methods can no longer fully meet the expectations for efficient and precise service.

In this era of accelerating intelligent healthcare upgrades, Echosens China is actively exploring optimization directions for service and management to further enhance service quality:

● Accelerated Operation Guidance Needed: Novice operators face challenges in professional operation scenarios such as “probe selection for different stages of liver fibrosis,” “parameter adjustments for obese patients,” and “batch data export from workstations.” Current phone consultation and manual lookup methods are not efficient enough and may temporarily affect the smoothness of the detection process.

● Fault Reporting Process Requires Optimization: For occasional faults such as “probe signal loss” or “workstation lag,” users must repeatedly describe the problem, which is followed by manual assignment of regional technicians. Users in remote areas experience slower access to repair resources, potentially causing brief equipment downtime.

● Product Advantage Communication Needs Systematization: In sales promotion, core highlights such as “30% improvement in detection efficiency” and “SmartExam intelligent deep-learning technology” currently lack unified systematic interpretation tools, resulting in unclear technical advantage communication and somewhat limiting sales promotion efficiency.

● Knowledge Consolidation and Reuse Need Strengthening: Operational tips, troubleshooting cases, and clinical experience remain scattered among individuals without forming a unified knowledge system, leading to repeated inquiries and longer onboarding periods for new staff.





GPTBots.ai’s Solution: Building a “Smart Service Hub” for Healthcare

GPTBots.ai has tailored a full-scenario intelligent service platform for Echosens China, covering core areas such as product operation guidance, clinical consultation support, repair services, and knowledge management:

● Intelligent Knowledge Base & Interactive AI Assistant: Knowledge on probe selection, parameter settings, software operation, and self-diagnosis is structured and consolidated. The AI assistant supports natural language Q&A, responding to user inquiries in seconds.

● Automated Fault Reporting & Triage: Device faults can be reported with one click; AI automatically triages and matches local engineers, greatly reducing repair response times.

● Precise Communication of Product Advantages & Technical Interpretation:

AI intelligently outputs product selling points and technical explanations based on user roles, assisting the sales team in efficient, standardized, and data-driven promotion.

● Continuous Knowledge Updates & Data-Driven Optimization:

Product upgrades, user feedback, and clinical cases are automatically consolidated, with the knowledge base dynamically optimized to form an enterprise-level “medical intelligence brain.”

● Seamless Multi-Channel Access: Supports multi-channel access via WeChat, apps, web portals, and device terminals, covering hospitals, health examination centers, and field promotions.





Project Outcomes: Dual Enhancement in Quality and Efficiency, Quantifiable Value

Since the launch of the GPTBots.ai intelligent service platform, Echosens China has demonstrated positive changes in service efficiency, customer experience, and market expansion:

● 60% Improvement in Service Response Efficiency: Based on platform operational data, user inquiries, operation guidance, and fault reporting have been reduced from an average of 30 minutes to under 10 minutes. Clinical staff feedback: “Having answers available anytime helps reduce waiting and operational errors.”

● 50% Reduction in Equipment Downtime: Based on platform operational data, automated fault reporting workflows and intelligent local engineer matching have reduced the average equipment repair cycle from about 2 days to less than 1 day, helping ensure continuity of medical operations.

● Positive Improvement in Sales Conversion: The AI assistant provides the sales team with standardized, scenario-based product highlights and technical explanations, helping to shorten customer decision cycles and improve market expansion efficiency.

● Enhanced Knowledge Consolidation and Reuse: Previously scattered operational tips, troubleshooting cases, and clinical experience have now formed a standardized knowledge base, helping reduce repeated inquiries and improve internal training and new employee onboarding efficiency.

● Improved Customer Satisfaction: According to surveys, user satisfaction with product services has increased compared to before. Partner hospitals report: “The intelligent assistant helps simplify device operation processes and enhances healthcare professionals’ user experience.”

The Unique Value of GPTBots.ai

As a one-stop enterprise-grade AI agent development and management platform, GPTBots.ai specializes in providing deeply customized intelligent service solutions across industries. With no-code development, modularity, and multi-agent collaboration at its core, the platform helps enterprises efficiently achieve business process automation and knowledge assetization.

● Industry-Specific Deep Customization: Beyond generic AI, GPTBots.ai is deeply adapted to medical device scenarios, understanding professional terminology and real clinical workflows.

● Full-Scenario Intelligent Coverage: From product usage and technical support to market promotion, the platform covers the entire customer lifecycle, truly realizing “service automation and knowledge assetization.”

● Data-Driven Continuous Optimization: Through user behavior and feedback, the platform dynamically adjusts knowledge bases and service processes, helping enterprises achieve service innovation and business growth.

● Empowering Medical Intelligent Transformation: GPTBots.ai not only helps solve challenges in service efficiency and knowledge transfer but also provides support for Echosens China’s digital and intelligent upgrade.

A Leap Forward in Intelligent Healthcare Begins with GPTBots.ai

The collaboration between Echosens China and GPTBots.ai provides a practical reference for the application of AI-powered intelligent service platforms in the healthcare industry. Moving forward, GPTBots.ai will continue to partner with healthcare industry leaders to explore the popularization and innovation of intelligent medical services, helping technology better serve healthcare professionals and patients.

About Aurora Mobile’s GPTBots.ai

Aurora Mobile’s GPTBots.ai is an enterprise-grade no-code AI Agent development and management platform that integrates cutting-edge Multi-Agent technology, enabling businesses to flexibly build, customize, and deploy intelligent agent teams.

Through modular architecture and pre-configured AI Agents, the platform simplifies workflows, enhances customer experiences, and provides efficient, stable AI solutions that drive business growth and improve efficiency.

For more information on GPTBots.ai's enterprise solutions, visit www.gptbots.ai.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.



For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

