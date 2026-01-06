New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Finalized Halborn Security Audit as V1 Launch Preparation Builds

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has reported that Halborn Security has finalized an independent audit of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol. The update arrives as the project continues preparing its first protocol release and as its token sale advances through later stages. In early DeFi crypto, audit completion is often treated as a key readiness marker because lending systems depend on strict collateral rules, interest accounting, and liquidation logic that must hold up during fast market moves.





The project has also continued sharing token sale metrics that show sustained participation. With funding trending toward the $20M mark, Mutuum Finance is presenting a mix of development progress and late-stage distribution activity that is drawing more attention across the new crypto and DeFi crypto space.

Halborn Audit Update

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) states that Halborn Security completed an independent audit of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol. Independent audits are closely watched in lending protocols because core functions touch user collateral, debt tracking, and automated liquidations. When these systems scale, small issues can turn into large losses if they are not caught early.

Mutuum Finance is positioning the audit as part of a broader security stack. The project also cites a CertiK token scan score of 90/100 and references a $50k bug bounty. Together, these items function as public checkpoints as the project moves toward V1. They also set a clearer framework for how the protocol is being tested before wider use.

V1 Preparation

Mutuum Finance has also stated that V1 Protocol is being prepared for Sepolia testnet first, then finalized for mainnet, with timing described as coming shortly. The project lists core V1 components as the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and a Liquidator Bot. It has also stated that ETH and USDT are expected to be the initial assets supported for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

This limited initial scope is common for early DeFi deployments. Launching with fewer assets can reduce complexity while the protocol’s core mechanics are tested under real user behavior. It also allows the team to observe how rates, collateral rules, and liquidation systems behave before expanding support to more tokens.

Mutuum Finance also describes its development progress through roadmap phases. It has linked current work to Phase 2, with V1 development continuing and testnet preparation underway. This phase is often where projects move from development talk into release readiness.

Presale Status and Phase 7 Pricing

Mutuum Finance’s token sale has advanced through staged pricing since early 2025. The project states that MUTM is priced at $0.04 in presale Phase 7. The sale began with Phase 1 pricing at $0.01. The move from $0.01 to $0.04 represents a 300% rise across stages.

Mutuum Finance also references an official launch price of $0.06 as a pricing benchmark after the sale period. While the project does not frame that reference as a guarantee, it remains a key marker that many participants track when comparing early-stage pricing to post-sale expectations.





The stage system is structured with fixed pricing and fixed allocations. As each stage sells out, the next stage begins at a higher price. That staged design is one reason later phases often feel more competitive. Buyers receive fewer tokens per dollar as the sale advances, while more supply moves into holder hands.

Mutuum Finance reports $19.6M raised and around 18,700 holders, with roughly 822M tokens sold so far. The project lists total supply as 4B MUTM. It also states that 45.5% of total supply is allocated to the token sale overall, which equals about 1.82B tokens.

Engagement Mechanics

Mutuum Finance runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. The feature is positioned as a way to keep engagement active while the sale progresses. It also adds a daily rhythm to participation, which can keep social attention steady during later stages.

The project also indicates card payment access. For token sales, payment access is often treated as a friction point. Lower friction can broaden who is able to participate, especially among users who prefer simpler purchasing methods.

These activity drivers matter more in late stages because they can influence how quickly stages sell through. Since pricing steps higher from stage to stage, any boost in participation can affect how quickly allocation moves.

Late-stage Atmosphere

With the token priced at $0.04 in Phase and with a large portion of the sale allocation already distributed, the project is now operating in a more late-stage sale environment. This is typically when participants become more sensitive to stage changes, because each new stage reduces token units per dollar while the remaining allocations shrink.

Mutuum Finance’s audit update adds another layer to that environment. Security checkpoints such as an independent review, a public scan score, and a bug bounty often become focal points when a protocol is nearing testnet and mainnet steps.

Combined with the project’s stated V1 path through Sepolia, the latest update places Mutuum Finance in a period where development readiness and late-stage distribution are moving in parallel.