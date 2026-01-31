Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Gains Whale Attention After Launching V1 Protocol on Sepolia Testnet





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to build momentum in the DeFi space after officially launching its V1 lending and borrowing protocol on the Sepolia testnet, a major step in its roadmap toward full mainnet deployment. The successful testnet rollout has not only validated the project’s ongoing development but also caught the attention of larger investors — with one whale reportedly investing $175,000 in a single transaction during the ongoing presale.

Whale Activity Boosts Presale Momentum

Following the announcement of the protocol’s testnet launch, Mutuum Finance’s presale saw a noticeable increase in activity. According to project data, the whale’s $175,000 purchase helped push the total funds raised to over $20.25 million, with nearly 19,000 holders now participating in the presale.

Within 72 hours of the testnet announcement, the presale raised an additional $200,000, underscoring the renewed investor confidence in the project’s tangible progress. The current presale price of MUTM stands at $0.04, while the confirmed launch price is $0.06, meaning tokens are still available at a discounted entry point before going live.

Since the first presale phase at $0.01, MUTM has climbed 300%, and by launch, early buyers are expected to realize up to 500% in returns based on the projected listing price.

V1 Protocol Launch: A Functional Testnet Experience

The V1 protocol , now live on the Sepolia testnet, allows users to explore Mutuum Finance’s core DeFi mechanisms using test tokens — not real assets. The team confirmed the update via X, stating:

“Mutuum Finance Protocol is now live. You can now access the app, explore the initial markets, and start testing the core lending & borrowing flows.”

The testnet currently supports ETH, USDT, LINK, and WBTC, enabling users to mint, supply, borrow, and stake assets in a simulated environment. Through this setup, participants can deposit test tokens to earn simulated yield, use those tokens as collateral, borrow testnet USDT, and even stake to experience the dividend distribution mechanism involving MUTM tokens.

Each depositor can track their lending and borrowing performance through a portfolio dashboard, which provides real-time insights into their positions — ensuring full transparency and user control.

Core Features Validating Utility

Mutuum Finance’s testnet launch showcases the project’s foundational components that will define its mainnet operations:

mtTokens — minted when users supply assets, representing their deposits while accumulating simulated yield. These tokens can also be staked to earn MUTM rewards.



Debt Tokens — generated when users borrow, tracking both principal and interest owed, ensuring transparency.



Automated Liquidator Bot — monitors user positions and initiates liquidations when collateral health drops below safety thresholds.



Health Factor — a key indicator of loan stability. A score above 1.0 means a position is safe, while anything below signals potential liquidation.

More Updates in the Pipeline

While Mutuum Finance continues to refine its protocol on the testnet, the team has confirmed on X that additional updates are in development:

“More features are already in the pipeline, with the next update planned for the coming weeks, as we build toward Mainnet.”

The team’s ongoing focus on optimization and feature expansion positions Mutuum Finance as one of the most active DeFi projects in the market, with analysts noting that such consistent progress often precedes significant post-launch growth.

With over $20.25 million raised, a working V1 protocol live on testnet, and growing whale participation, Mutuum Finance is gaining traction as a potential breakout DeFi project ahead of 2026. The presale remains open, offering tokens at $0.04 — still below the $0.06 launch price — giving investors a final window to enter at a discounted rate before the next phase of development unfolds.

Mutuum’s combination of active protocol delivery, verified audits, and increasing investor interest makes it one of the most closely watched DeFi launches of the year.

