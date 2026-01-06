Recursion to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Salt Lake City, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to radically improve lives, announced today its CEO & President, Najat Khan, Ph.D., will present Tuesday, January 13, 10:30am PT at the upcoming 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.
Management will also participate in the following upcoming investor conference:
- 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference - Friday, January 16, 2026
Webcasts may be found in the events section of the Recursion Investor Relations website at ir.recursion.com.
About Recursion
Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a clinical stage TechBio company leading the space by decoding biology to radically improve lives. Enabling its mission is the Recursion OS, a platform built across diverse technologies that continuously generate one of the world’s largest proprietary biological and chemical datasets. Recursion leverages sophisticated machine-learning algorithms to distill from its dataset a collection of trillions of searchable relationships across biology and chemistry unconstrained by human bias. By commanding massive experimental scale — up to millions of wet lab experiments weekly — and massive computational scale — owning and operating one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, Recursion is uniting technology, biology and chemistry to advance the future of medicine.
Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City, where it is a founding member of BioHive, the Utah life sciences industry collective. Recursion also has offices in Montréal, New York, London, and the Oxford area. Learn more at www.recursion.com, or connect on X and LinkedIn.