Recursion to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Salt Lake City, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to radically improve lives, announced today its CEO & President, Najat Khan, Ph.D., will present Tuesday, January 13, 10:30am PT at the upcoming 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

Management will also participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

28th Annual Needham Growth Conference - Friday, January 16, 2026