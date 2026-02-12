Recursion Reports Grant of Inducement Awards as Permitted by the Nasdaq Listing Rules

Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to radically improve lives, announced that on February 6, 2026, the Compensation Committee of Recursion's Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit (RSU) awards covering 820,431 shares of its class A common stock in the aggregate to 17 new employees under Recursion's 2024 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “2024 Plan”). Each award was granted as an inducement material to the employee's commencement of employment with Recursion, or a subsidiary of Recursion, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each inducement RSU award will vest as to 25% of the shares subject to the award on the first quarterly vesting date on or following the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date, and as to 1/16th of the shares on each quarterly vesting date thereafter until the inducement RSU award is fully vested, subject to the inducement RSU award recipient’s continued employment through the company vesting dates. Each inducement RSU award is subject to the terms and conditions of the 2024 Plan and the grant agreements covering the awards.

