HydroGraph and GEIC Expand Collaboration through Tier 1 Membership

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) and the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) at The University of Manchester are expanding their collaboration as HydroGraph moves from a Tier 2 to a Tier 1 member. This milestone builds on a relationship established in 2023, reflecting the progress achieved since then and supporting ongoing joint work in Manchester.

Over the past two years, HydroGraph and the GEIC have worked side by side to advance application development and validation activities. Together, they have built an extensive library of case studies showing how HydroGraph’s pristine graphene improves performance in diverse applications. Their joint efforts have also generated a commercial pipeline of more than 75 projects intended to develop graphene-enhanced products across sectors such as medical devices, composites and coatings. These successes have been matched by advances in manufacturing: HydroGraph has scaled production from pilot quantities to about one ton per month and expects to increase output to full commercial scale as additional reactors and a new Texas facility progress throughout 2026.

The move to Tier 1 status will establish a dedicated HydroGraph laboratory within the GEIC and secure broader access to the centre’s facilities and technical expertise. This will allow more joint projects to move from laboratory validation to industrial trials, help reduce time to market, and integrate Manchester’s capabilities with HydroGraph’s expanding production footprint.

The expanded relationship will also support deeper collaboration with strategic partners such as the U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL), building on initial engagements in Manchester to explore new opportunities in North America.

James Baker, CEO of Graphene@Manchester, welcomed the development. “We are thrilled that our partnership with HydroGraph is growing activities in the United States alongside the ARL. From an initial engagement here in Manchester we are now seeing real opportunities and traction in the U.S. market. This demonstrates the power of the GEIC to leverage collaboration across our Tier 1 and Tier 2 partners. With this Tier 1 extension HydroGraph will be able to access additional capabilities – from composites and energy storage to printing and coatings – while enjoying a dedicated laboratory in the GEIC and access to the broader resources of the University of Manchester.”

Kjirstin Breure, Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph, added: “Over the past two years as a Tier 2 member, our collaboration with the GEIC has helped turn promising ideas into real world applications and industrial trials. Elevating to Tier 1 is the natural next step. It provides deeper access to facilities and expertise, speeds up our innovation cycles, and supports closer collaboration with partners such as ARL. We believe this expanded relationship supports HydroGraph’s objectives for Manchester and for our customers.”

By expanding the collaboration, HydroGraph and the GEIC are reaffirming Manchester’s position at the forefront of graphene innovation. Together they will continue to advance sustainable, high-performance graphene applications that deliver benefits across industry and society.

About Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC)

The Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) at The University of Manchester is a world-leading, industry-focused engineering facility dedicated to accelerating the commercialisation and scale-up of graphene and other 2D materials technologies. The GEIC supports businesses to design, develop, test and scale innovative products and processes that harness the exceptional properties of advanced materials.

Since opening, the GEIC has delivered over 500 collaborative projects with around 400 companies worldwide and has supported the creation and growth of more than 70 spin-out companies. Working across sectors including energy, composites, coatings, membranes, construction and advanced manufacturing, the GEIC provides access to state-of-the-art facilities and expert application engineers, helping partners de-risk innovation and accelerate the journey from research to real-world impact.

About Hydrograph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of Hydrograph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

