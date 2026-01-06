Magnite and Cognitiv Announce Deep Learning Integration for Real-Time Curation

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, and Cognitiv , the leading advanced performance partner powered by deep learning, today announced a real-time data integration to expand curation capabilities available across ClearLine, Magnite’s unified activation and curation solution. This collaboration gives media buyers more effective ways to plan, test, and activate custom curated deals, unlocking more dynamic access to premium video inventory.

Real-time curation of media is critical as consumer attention continues to fragment across streaming TV, audio, display, and mobile channels. By fully integrating Cognitiv’s deep learning models, Magnite can enrich the bidstream for buyers to optimize their omnichannel campaigns to the desired KPIs.

"Buyers are turning to curated marketplaces to access high-quality supply with greater intelligence and Cognitiv’s deep learning capabilities set a new bar for what intelligent curation can deliver,” said Andrew Bez, VP, Enterprise Sales at Magnite. "Cognitiv brings a uniquely sophisticated approach to data-driven optimization, helping us support next-generation decisioning while offering buyers more flexibility and operational efficiency."

“The programmatic ecosystem is growing more complex, and buyers are in need of advanced AI solutions which can enrich and optimize content signals through more direct supply paths, and increasingly streamlined workflows,” said Jana Jakovljevic, SVP of Partnerships, Cognitiv. "With an advanced advertising infrastructure and direct connections to premium supply, Magnite has created exactly the kind of environment where real-time curation and deep learning models can thrive.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Cognitiv

Cognitiv is the leading advanced performance partner powered by deep learning. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology and data science since 2015 to more accurately predict consumer behavior and understand nuance, Cognitiv connects brands with their customers in more precise, relevant, impactful moments at scale. Cognitiv’s Deep Learning Advertising Platform provides marketers with unprecedented flexibility, activating as a Dynamic Deal run through the DSP of your choice, as a managed service DSP, or through its industry-first ContextGPT product. Cognitiv is on a mission to bring intelligence to advertising. Keep up with Cognitiv on LinkedIn , X and Instagram .

