UMeWorld Limited Outlines Strategy 2026: Scaling Global Biofuel Infrastructure and Functional Nutrition Platforms

MIAMI, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC: UMEWF), a Delaware-incorporated company advancing enzymatic biorefining solutions for renewable fuels and functional nutrition, today announced Strategy 2026, outlining its transition from technology validation to disciplined, industrial-scale commercialization across global energy and wellness markets.

Strategy 2026 prioritizes the scaling of UMeWorld’s Malaysia-based biofuel platform to address the global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) opportunity, alongside continued expansion of its DAGola™ functional nutrition platform.

Strategy 2026: Global Industrial Execution

Industrial Biofuel Infrastructure



UMeWorld is advancing a planned 10,000-tonne annual capacity enzymatic biofuel facility in Malaysia. The plant is designed to utilize local waste-based feedstock, including used cooking oil and palm oil mill effluent (POME), and is engineered to meet ReFuelEU Aviation carbon-intensity requirements, positioning the project for eligibility under EU sustainability frameworks.

International Revenue Traction



The Company is experiencing sustained commercial momentum across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Preliminary January 2026 regional revenue is projected to exceed USD $1.10 million, providing a self-funded base to support continued international expansion. In parallel, UMeWorld is actively advancing market-entry initiatives in South Korea and Japan to support long-term regional growth.

B2B Ingredient Strategy



Building on the commercial validation of DAGola™, UMeWorld is expanding its enzymatic processing capabilities into a high-margin B2B ingredient strategy, supplying global food and ingredient manufacturers with clinically validated diacylglycerol (DAG) oils designed to improve lipid metabolism in consumer products.

Capital Markets Readiness



The Company is preparing for a potential uplisting to the NYSE American or Nasdaq, leveraging its Delaware corporate structure and international operating footprint to attract institutional ESG- and energy-transition-focused capital.

Biofuel Platform: Addressing the SAF Feedstock Constraint

UMeWorld’s biofuel strategy targets one of the primary bottlenecks limiting global SAF adoption: the scalable availability of low-carbon, waste-based feedstock.

Malaysia Pilot Facility

Capacity: 10,000-tonne annual nameplate capacity

10,000-tonne annual nameplate capacity Feedstock: Locally sourced POME, used cooking oil, and animal fats

Locally sourced POME, used cooking oil, and animal fats Regulatory Alignment: Engineered to meet EU ReFuelEU Aviation carbon-intensity thresholds



As part of its execution strategy, UMeWorld has received a proposal from an experienced international biofuel engineering group to support detailed process design, plant engineering, and project management for the Malaysia facility. The proposed scope includes process integration, equipment specification, construction oversight, and commissioning support, with the objective of accelerating industrial validation while maintaining capital discipline. The engineering group under consideration has prior experience supporting the delivery of waste-based biofuel and renewable diesel facilities at commercial scale.

In parallel, UMeWorld has identified a qualified general contractor with experience in industrial energy and biofuel infrastructure to support construction execution for the Malaysia pilot facility. The Company is currently advancing site selection within Malaysia, evaluating locations based on feedstock availability, logistics access, utilities, permitting considerations, and development timelines. To support local development, permitting, and project execution, the Company plans to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia to serve as the operating entity for the biofuel pilot facility.

“The Malaysia facility is the cornerstone of our industrial strategy,” said Michael Lee, Chief Executive Officer of UMeWorld. “By validating our enzymatic process configuration and operating model at industrial scale, we are establishing a replicable blueprint for future SAF deployment while maintaining execution discipline.”

Functional Nutrition: Regional Validation and U.S. Expansion

UMeWorld’s DAGola™ brand serves as the commercial proof-of-concept for the Company’s enzymatic processing platform and its ability to execute localized production and distribution strategies across markets.

APAC Performance: Following a late-December 2025 regional launch, DAGola™ generated approximately USD $132,934 in initial unaudited revenue.

Following a late-December 2025 regional launch, DAGola™ generated approximately USD $132,934 in initial unaudited revenue. January 2026 Outlook: Based on secured distributor orders, management expects January regional revenue to scale to approximately USD $1.10 million, representing an eight-fold increase over the launch period.

Based on secured distributor orders, management expects January regional revenue to scale to approximately USD $1.10 million, representing an eight-fold increase over the launch period. United States Production & Expansion: DAGola™ products for the U.S. market are bottled in California, supporting regulatory compliance, supply-chain resilience, and brand positioning. In addition, localized production and bottling mitigate tariff exposure and cross-border trade friction. The Company intends to pursue similar localized production and bottling strategies in other international markets, where appropriate, to improve logistics efficiency, tariff management, and market responsiveness.



Corporate Governance and Capital Markets Readiness

In October 2025, the Company completed a statutory merger under which UMeWorld Inc., a Delaware corporation, became the surviving legal entity. Operations are conducted through the Delaware entity, supporting the Company’s U.S. reporting framework and global operating strategy.

Because the Company’s shares trade on the OTC Markets, certain corporate actions associated with the merger, including issuer name changes and related matters, remain subject to review and effectiveness by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Until that process is completed, public disclosures continue to reference UMeWorld Limited (OTC: UMEWF) for trading and reporting purposes.

The Company’s operational activities are centered in Miami, Florida, with Asia-Pacific operations being established in Malaysia to support regional management, manufacturing coordination, and future growth initiatives.

Uplisting Preparation

UMeWorld has engaged investment banking advisors to support a potential uplisting to the NYSE American or Nasdaq, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions. Management believes such a transition would enhance trading liquidity, broaden institutional participation, and support the Company’s long-term growth strategy.

2026 Outlook

Entering 2026, UMeWorld believes it is positioned with:

Demonstrated commercial revenue traction across international markets

A scalable enzymatic platform spanning functional nutrition and renewable energy

A defined, EU-aligned pathway toward Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) commercialization

A focused U.S. expansion strategy for DAGola™, supported by localized production

Strengthening corporate governance and capital markets infrastructure



“Our focus in 2026 is execution,” Lee added. “We are building credibility through real commercialization and disciplined growth, with the objective of creating durable long-term value for shareholders.”

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld is a Delaware-based company advancing renewable fuel production and functional nutrition through enzymatic processing technologies licensed and configured for its commercial operations. Its biofuel platform converts waste-based feedstocks into low-carbon fuels, while its DAGola™ products support metabolic health through improved lipid metabolism. To learn more, visit www.umeworld.com

About DAGola Inc.

DAGola Inc. is the U.S. branch of UMeWorld Limited. It focuses on selling innovative food products in North America. To learn more about DAGola Inc., visit www.dagolaoil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

