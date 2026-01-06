Rumble Names Greg Sherrill its First President of Sales for Rumble Advertising

LONGBOAT KEY, FL, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM), the Freedom-First technology platform, has named Greg Sherrill the company’s first President of Sales for Rumble Advertising. Sherrill, who joined Rumble on Monday, is a brand and agency market veteran based in New York City.

“We are thrilled about what Greg Sherrill brings to Rumble. The experience he has in the industry will bring our advertising business to Madison Avenue,” said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Rumble offers advertisers an environment designed to deliver results by connecting brands with engaged, valuable, and passionate audiences at scale. We’re excited for Greg to introduce Rumble to media buyers and the greater advertising industry.”

“In my years in the advertising industry, I’ve seen a few companies have all the necessary infrastructure to be highly successful, and Rumble has all of those components,” Sherrill said. “The large and highly engaged audiences and professionally produced video hosted on their freedom-first Cloud technology, provides brands an independent destination to connect with viewers. I’m excited to put my experience and relationships to work and partner with the industry to develop the next chapter of Rumble.”

Sherrill has held senior leadership positions at Magnite, AT&T, and Comcast with a focus on video, CTV, programmatic, and emerging formats and technologies. He joins Rumble from Magnite, where he was Senior Vice President of Demand, overseeing billions in programmatic ad spend across the best advertisers, publishers, and technology partners in the world.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a Freedom-First technology platform with a mission to protect a free and open internet. The platform spans cloud, AI, and digital media, including its namesake video service, and is built on a foundation of customer independence and free speech.

Contact: press@rumble.com

