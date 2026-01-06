HUHUTECH International Group Inc. Launches Hiroshima Project Office, Expanding Business Development in Western Japan

Wuxi, China, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (the “Company” or “HUHUTECH”), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, today announced that in December, 2025, its wholly owned subsidiary, HUHU Technology Co., Ltd (“HUHU Japan”), established a project office in Higashihiroshima City, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan (the “Hiroshima Project Office”). This strategic expansion is part of HUHUTECH’s globalization plan and is intended to enhance the Company’s business development and client service capabilities in response to growing semiconductor factory construction demand in western Japan.

As a key strategic extension of HUHU Japan, the Hiroshima Project Office is designed to serve as the Company’s business hub in western Japan. The Hiroshima Project Office focuses on supporting semiconductor industry clients in the region by providing comprehensive localized power system solutions and specialty gas supply system solutions for factory construction projects. HUHUTECH has obtained qualified supplier status from a leading semiconductor manufacturer in Higashihiroshima and has secured orders related to power system projects. A fully operational on-site team covering engineering, operations, and maintenance has been deployed to ensure comprehensive local support.

Located at the core of the region’s semiconductor cluster, Higashihiroshima offers proximity to newly built fabs and a robust supply chain ecosystem. In addition, the Japanese government has actively promoted regional semiconductor development through policy support and financial incentives. According to NIKKEI Asia, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has announced plans to provide significant subsidies to support domestic semiconductor manufacturing, highlighting the Japanese government’s commitment to strengthening its semiconductor industry.

Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH, commented, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our Hiroshima Project Office. Aligned with these favorable industry policies and regional development trends, HUHU Japan is positioned as our strategic hub for the Japan and broader Asia semiconductor markets, serving as the core platform for regional market expansion and the localized deployment of the Company’s technologies and solutions. Within this framework, the Hiroshima Project Office will act as the ‘western Japan business engine’ of HUHU Japan, working in coordination with our regional base in Kumamoto to establish an east-west operational linkage. Together, we believe these platforms will enable us to better support our clients, deepen local partnerships, and capture long-term growth opportunities arising from Japan’s expanding semiconductor manufacturing landscape.”

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The Company's products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management control systems (FMCS), which effectively increase operation efficiency by using standardized module software. The modularity of HUHUTECH's software solution reduces the errors caused by frequent updates of the program. As a nationally recognized brand, HUHUTECH serves major players in the pan-semiconductor industry. Its products and services are widely used by semi-conductor manufacturers, LED and micro-electronics factories, as well as some pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website: ir.huhutech.com.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies of the Company regarding the future including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding: the expected completion of the Private Placement, the potential full exercise of the warrant and the additional proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on April 29, 2025, and the Company’s other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

