Thessaloniki Goes Digital: Itron and IDATOR Collaborate with EYATH S.A. to Modernize Water Operations in Greece

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, and its channel partner, IDATOR, are collaborating with Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage SA (EYATH S.A.) to modernize water infrastructure in Greece. EYATH S.A., which serves over 1.2 million citizens in Thessaloniki, the second largest city in Greece, will deploy Itron’s Smart Water Solutions over the next five years as part of the utility’s digital water transformation.

EYATH S.A. has set a goal to reduce its water footprint by 20% by 2030, primarily by reducing water loss in treated water. To support this, the utility will deploy Itron’s Smart Water Solutions, which includes Itron Intelis® wSource smart water meters, Itron’s Smart Water head-end system and meter data management (MDM) platform. This enables efficient and comprehensive water loss management and turns water consumption data into actionable insights, providing both EYATH S.A. and its customers with increased accuracy and visibility into their water consumption.

Itron’s solution will enable EYATH to respond and resolve leaks more quickly, reducing non-revenue water loss. The utility will leverage Itron's residential meters, of Itron’s residential meters, which are durable, intelligent and engineered to maintain the highest level of accuracy throughout their lifetime. The smart meters offer superior leak detection and real-time alarms. Data from the smart water meters is seamlessly collected with Temetra®, Itron’s cloud-based, multi-vendor, multi-commodity meter data collection solution. The Temetra solution provides actionable insights to improve customer satisfaction and reduce water loss.

Additionally, Itron’s MDM system, a fully hosted, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, will enable EYATH S.A. to manage water endpoints not only from Itron meters but also from other meter vendors. By consolidating data from all meters into a single system, the Itron MDM solution allows the utility to modernize its infrastructure at its own pace, seamlessly integrating new technologies while continuing to manage data from existing assets.

“EYATH S.A.’s strategic and operational plan aims to improve the quality of water supply services while maintaining a commitment to environmental sustainability. With Itron’s Smart Water Solutions, we are advancing our plan and look forward to achieving greater efficiency in water management,” said Alexandros Mentes, director of the Strategic Planning, Projects & Development Department, EYATH S.A. “Itron’s solutions will be instrumental in helping reduce our water losses and enabling our digital water transformation.”

“Itron’s Smart Water Solutions serve as the ideal tool to help EYATH S.A. reduce its water footprint and advance its strategic plan. EYATH S.A. can take advantage of rich data from our Intelis wSource ultrasonic smart water meters and computing power from our Temetra system to improve water operations and reduce losses,” said Don Reeves, Itron’s senior vice president, Outcomes. “As the second largest city in the country, deploying Itron's Smart Water Solutions serves as a model for other utilities and demonstrates the benefits of upgrading water infrastructure and leveraging advanced technologies to improve efficiencies.”

“As an official Itron Channel Partner based in Greece, we bring unmatched local presence and proven expertise to support EYATH on-site and in person—ensuring a fast, smooth and tightly managed deployment. To further ensure smooth project execution, we work closely with our trusted local partner, FLOWTEC, strengthening on-the-ground coordination and delivery capacity. As one of the largest digital transformations in Greece’s water sector, having our team side-by-side with EYATH accelerates decisions, removes friction and streamlines day-to-day operations from day one,” said George Efstratiadis, managing director, IDATOR.

