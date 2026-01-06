Expanse Studios Provides 2025 Operational Review

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, the B2B gaming content development division and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), today released its 2025 operational review, highlighting substantial year-over-year growth across key performance indicators.

2025 Operational Performance Summary

Expanse Studios achieved significant operational scale expansion in 2025 compared to 2024:

- Platform Performance: +484% year-over-year

- Active Player Base: +282% year-over-year

- Content Engagement Performance: +451% year-over-year

These results reflect expanded operator distribution, enhanced content portfolio adoption, and increased platform utilization across regulated jurisdictions in Europe, Latin America, and other key markets.

Operational Context

The year-over-year growth was driven by two key operational factors:

New Markets: Expanse Studios secured regulatory certifications in multiple new jurisdictions throughout 2025, most notably Romania, Sweden and Croatia, expanding its addressable market footprint and enabling deployment across additional regulated territories.

Portfolio Growth: The studio launched 10 new game titles during 2025, diversifying its content library and meeting operator demand for localized and innovative gaming experiences.

Important Disclosure

Subsidiary Performance Context: Expanse Studios is a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI). The operational metrics disclosed in this release pertain solely to Expanse Studios' B2B gaming content operations and do not represent the consolidated financial performance of Golden Matrix Group Inc. Investors should refer exclusively to Golden Matrix Group's official SEC filings—including Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K—for comprehensive consolidated financial information and GAAP-compliant financial statements.

Non-Material Subsidiary Disclosure: Expanse Studios represents a portion of Golden Matrix Group's overall operations. These metrics are provided for informational purposes regarding the subsidiary's operational development and do not constitute material financial disclosure for the parent company. Future performance may vary significantly from historical results.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of 56 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,300 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America.

Learn more at expanse.studio.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian – based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet—a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at goldenmatrix.com.

Contact: ir@meridianbet.com