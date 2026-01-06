DoubleVerify Launches DV Authentic Streaming TV™ at CES 2026, An Industry First Solution Combining Media Quality and Brand Suitability Measurement with Dynamic AI Optimization to Power Superior Campaign Performance

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform to verify media quality, optimize advertising performance and prove campaign outcomes, today announced DV Authentic Streaming TV™, a major advancement in driving greater transparency, more brand-aligned media quality and better ad performance for connected TV (CTV) and streaming TV advertising.

Launched at CES 2026, DV Authentic Streaming TV enables advertisers to unify premium content discovery, reporting, analytics and optimization into one streamlined workflow — giving them the visibility and control they need to power ad performance across the world’s fastest-growing media environment.

“The industry has been demanding better transparency and addressability in streaming TV, and today DV is delivering it,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “DV Authentic Streaming TV gives advertisers the ability to better align their brand suitability criteria with their CTV activation in programmatic platforms. For the first time, by incorporating richer program-level signals, such as genre, maturity ratings, premiere dates, content trends and viewer-approval scores, along with deeper app-level intelligence, including attention insights and power-state awareness, we are transforming how advertisers evaluate and verify CTV quality. This breakthrough heightens transparency, strengthens performance and brings true accountability to streaming TV. Make no mistake, DV is throwing down the gauntlet and independently challenging the industry to deliver on the quality and performance promise of CTV.”

Eighty-three percent of Americans say they use streaming services today1 and most prefer ad-supported options over more expensive paid subscriptions.2 Advertisers are following these audiences, investing billions of dollars into streaming globally. However, these investments are challenged by limited transparency, fragmented reporting and uncertainty whether impressions ran in premium, TV-like environments. For example, DV research finds that 15% of CTV programmatic advertising transactions that are supposed to be delivered across premium streaming TV environments occur outside of branded streaming players, resulting in more than $1 billion in misplaced spend each quarter. Given these dynamics, it’s no wonder that nearly 70% of marketers say they cannot justify their streaming TV investments without better transparency.3

DV Authentic Streaming TV addresses these challenges by combining the company’s verification and optimization capabilities to deliver unprecedented, granular pre-bid discovery, controls and agentic AI planning to help ensure contextual and brand suitability alignment. The solution also provides unified post-bid measurement and AI-powered optimization — shifting streaming from an opaque, walled-garden environment into an accountable, performance-driven medium. Key capabilities include:

Verification –– AI Agent Powered Pre-bid Content Discovery and Controls

DV Authentic Streaming TV introduces a natural-language AI planning agent that allows buyers to describe content preferences and brand goals conversationally, translating them into actionable settings and exclusion controls. By automating brand alignment through DV’s Authentic Brand SuitabilityⓇ, advertisers can replace manual “Do Not Air” workflows with consistent, pre-bid enforcement across every campaign.

DV is transforming how advertisers evaluate media quality on streaming TV through the addition of richer criteria such as genre, maturity ratings, premiere dates, content trends and viewer-approval scores — delivered through DV’s partnership with IMDb. These verified program-level signals, combined with deeper app-level intelligence, such as attention indicators and power-state awareness, give advertisers more precise control of where their ads will be delivered.

Verification –– Post-bid Measurement

DV Authentic Streaming TV elevates post-bid measurement with campaign delivery metrics, performance KPIs and content-relevance insights, such as genre, maturity ratings, premiere dates, content trends and viewer-approval scores, which show how programs align with brand goals — all normalized across languages and geographies through DV’s global taxonomy. These unified reporting capabilities provide consistent, independent transparency across devices, apps and formats, supporting clearer decision-making and streamlined activation. This reporting layer also closes the feedback loop, ensuring that insights from delivery directly inform future planning and optimization decisions.

Optimization –– AI-powered Activation

To drive campaign performance, DV Authentic Streaming TV utilizes the DV Scibids AI™ engine to dynamically optimize spend toward content that delivers stronger reach, relevance and conversion outcomes. This adaptive optimization aligns with each advertiser’s unique KPIs, ensuring budgets are directed toward the most impactful streaming environments. The solution also introduces a drag-and-drop optimization interface, allowing teams to adjust goals, weights and performance levers with ease — making advanced AI activation intuitive and accessible for every buyer.

DV Authentic Streaming TV builds on months of momentum in DV’s streaming TV roadmap, including Verified Streaming TV™ pre-bid segments and measurement, “Do Not Air” automation within Authentic Brand Suitability , the Certified Transparent Streaming program and DV’s support for Open Measurement (OM SDK) for CTV .

“The launch of DV Authentic Streaming TV represents the next chapter in DV’s expansion across the streaming TV ecosystem,” said Todd Randak, GM of CTV at DoubleVerify. “Over the past year, we’ve enhanced pre-bid controls, introduced automated suitability workflows, advanced program-level transparency and strengthened measurement through OM SDK for CTV. DV Authentic Streaming TV brings this progress together, delivering a unified, independent standard for quality and performance, as well as the intelligence and consistency the industry needs to keep moving streaming forward.”

DV Authentic Streaming TV is built on the strength of the DV Media AdVantage Platform (MAP), a new framework that enables brands to harness the power and synergy of DV’s vast capabilities, including core verification, AI-powered optimization and outcome measurement. DV Authentic Streaming TV combines DV’s verification insights and controls with DV Scibids AI activation to address the challenges of advertising in streaming TV environments — helping advertisers make smarter investments grounded in transparent data and insights.

DV Authentic Streaming TV’s initial release includes planning, optimization and select reporting capabilities that are available today, with additional functionality set to follow as part of DV’s ongoing rollout.

For more information, visit our solution page here .

_____________________________

1 Pew Research Center, 2025

2 Forbes, 2024

3 DoubleVerify, 2025