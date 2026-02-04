DoubleVerify to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that Mark Zagorski, CEO, and Nicola Allais, CFO, will participate in the following investor conferences:

The Citizens Technology Conference

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 (fireside chat at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET)

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 (fireside chat at 4:05 p.m. PT / 7:05 p.m. ET)

The fireside chats will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the News & Events section of DoubleVerify’s investor relations website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/.

In addition, management will host in person one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during the day.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

