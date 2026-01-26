DoubleVerify Named “Best Use of Technology” Finalist for News Accelerator Initiative in Digiday Marketing and Advertising Awards Europe

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform to verify media quality, optimize advertising performance and prove campaign outcomes, today announced it has been nominated for Best Use of Technology in the Digiday Marketing and Advertising Awards Europe . The nomination recognizes the ongoing work of DV’s News Accelerator initiative to ensure advertisers can capitalize effectively on the valuable brand-building opportunities news content and audiences present.

As advertisers continue to balance media quality, reach and performance, DV’s technology empowers brands to engage confidently with news while maintaining control and transparency. By helping advertisers transition from blunt keyword controls to dynamic AI-driven page-level classification technology, DV helps advertisers grow their investment with news publishers while maintaining contextual alignment and suitability.

DV’s brand suitability is powered by its proprietary AI-powered Universal Content Intelligence™ engine, which analyzes video, image, audio, speech, and text to capture nuance and context, enabling advertisers to access inventory at scale while maintaining suitability standards across more than 100 content categories.

“News is essential to an informed society, but outdated or overly conservative brand suitability controls can limit advertisers’ ability to engage with it effectively,” said Jack Marshall, Head of News at DoubleVerify. “This nomination underscores the impact of using smart, sophisticated technology to help brands support journalism while maintaining their suitability and performance goals.”

This recognition highlights DV’s role in advancing more nuanced, data-driven approaches to brand suitability, empowering marketers to maximize ad effectiveness in news while contributing to a healthier, more sustainable media ecosystem. The nominated work demonstrates how DV’s technology helped Vodafone confidently engage with brand suitable and contextually relevant news content at scale. Winners of the Digiday Marketing and Advertising Awards Europe will be announced later this year.

This acknowledgment builds on a series of recent announcements that further reinforce DV’s commitment to supporting advertiser investment in news. DV recently introduced three new content categories — Sensitive Breaking News, Current Events and Opinion & Editorial — making it easier than ever for advertisers to engage effectively with news audiences while ensuring their suitability requirements are maintained. DV also launched the DV News Accelerator Publisher Council , a new initiative designed to bring leading publishers together to help shape industry standards, drive greater transparency and increase advertiser confidence in journalism.

DV’s brand suitability is a key component of DV’s Media AdVantage Platform, which combines media verification, ad performance optimization and campaign outcomes measurement to maximize media effectiveness and return on ad spend.

