Red Rover Hosts 4th Annual Sub Management Symposium to Support K-12 Substitutes as Vital Contributors to Student Learning

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Rover, the fastest-growing provider of modern human capital management solutions for K-12 education, today announced it is proud to host its 4th Annual Substitute Management Symposium (SMS), taking place January 27, 2026. The free, one-day virtual event, designed as a peer-led forum and created in collaboration with the Substitute Management Advisory Council, gathers hundreds of substitute managers from K–12 school districts nationwide to listen, learn, and engage with educational leaders and on-the-ground practitioners. Education authorities across HR, operations and workforce strategy will be joined by Red Rover and industry leaders sharing actionable insights and strategies to support substitutes —from recruitment and onboarding to culture, retention and classroom impact—highlighting their crucial role in student learning.

“Everything we do is designed to address the unique workforce management challenges K-12 schools face, so administrators and educators can focus on what matters most – fostering an exceptional student learning experience within the district they serve,” said Dani O’Shaughnessy, Co-founder and CEO at Red Rover. “Substitute teachers are essential contributors to student success, skillfully bridging gaps and ensuring that learning continues seamlessly during a teacher’s absence, yet often don’t receive the necessary support they truly deserve for their role in maintaining educational continuity. The annual Sub Management Symposium is such an important event as it allows us to support them by bringing together leaders from districts across the country to share best practices that empower sub managers to elevate their ability to support substitutes on their journey.”

This year’s SMS is on track to far exceed last year’s attendance of 600 and kicks off with an interactive keynote delivered by improv comedian, motivational speaker and educator, Jon Colby, who will offer techniques for communicating clearly under pressure, making confident decisions amid change, and building strong collaborative teacher-sub relationships. The event is packed with content discussions tailored for substitute managers, district leaders, HR teams, and school administrators seeking expert insight to support substitute teachers' role in ensuring continuous education instruction.

Panel discussions and technology breakout sessions will be led by education industry pundits including EdTech industry veteran, Jim O’Halloran and Emily Douglas-McNab, owner of Experience Management Institute; practitioners including Andy Moore, Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Shelby County Public Schools and Jay Midwood, Director of the Registered Teaching Apprentice Program at Rhode Island College; and leaders from Red Rover who have over 50 years of combined experience in K-12 education. Discussions will emphasize communication, culture-building, workforce technology, and professional development — all grounded in a community-first approach to help district better support substitutes in their growth journey and ensure continuity of learning.

Here is a sample of what attendees will learn:

Rethinking Sub Success: Reassess the common beliefs about substitutes and recognize their significant influence on students. Attendees will learn how to set realistic expectations for substitutes, implement recognition and retention practices that show greater appreciation and improve morale, and design professional development pathways that boost substitutes’ instructional effectiveness.

The Opportunity Technology Presents Sub Management: Improve the employee experience and simplify workflows. Attendees will have access to breakout sessions and view practical demonstrations of AI-assisted scheduling and modern workforce-management tools that show how intuitive technology can reliably streamline placement processes, reduce administrative burden, and improve match quality between substitutes and classroom placements.

Building a Strong Sub Pool: Foster stronger connections to fuel continuity of instruction. Drawing on research and practitioner best practices, attendees will learn actionable steps to strengthen the day-to-day experience for substitutes and the value of building a strong sub culture anchored by respect, support and honest appreciation.

Strategies to Approach Sub Salary Scales: Explore components of sub salary scales and tips to structure pay to attract and retain quality subs. Uncover opportunities to secure funds and incentives that to recognize, reward and boost morale for subs. With insight into successful models from various districts, attendees will learn how to enhance financial incentives for substitutes through effective funding avenues such as grants, public-private partnerships, and community engagement initiatives.

In addition to networking, learnings, and actionable insights that can be implemented in their districts, attendees will also have access to giveaways and will witness the unveiling of the Substitute Manager of the Year award winner. The winner is selected by members of the Substitute Management Advisory Council and recognizes an outstanding individual whose efforts have been instrumental in advancing a mission of placing the best educators in every school, every day.

Go here to register for the Sub Management Symposium and earn applicable recertification credit. The event is available at no cost and open to any HR leader and substitute manager from across the country, where they can access valuable content and best practices to uplevel their skillset in supporting substitute teachers nationwide.

