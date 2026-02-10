Red Rover and Verifent Partner to Deliver Industry First Approach to New Hire Verification Processes for K-12 Districts

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Rover, the fastest-growing provider of modern human capital management solutions for K-12 education, today announced a strategic partnership with Verifent, a leader in employment verification process software. Together, K-12 districts nationwide can streamline the hiring qualification process with a digitized approach that optimizes HR workflows and compliant employment verification processes to expedite the recruitment of teachers and increase substitute fill rates, facilitating effective teacher placement for optimal student engagement. Integrating Verifent’s employee verification solution within Red Rover’s human capital management platform delivers an industry -first capability for K-12 administrators – the power to manage the end-to-end recruitment journey, from hiring, to candidate verification, to onboarding, to classroom placement, all within a single pane of glass view.

“Partnering with Verifent reinforces our commitment to innovation so K-12 districts can modernize their workforce management processes and deliver exceptional learning environments,” said Dani O’Shaughnessy, Co-founder and CEO of Red Rover. “We understand the distinct challenges that administrators face hiring and conducting employee verifications, which can often delay the recruitment of qualified educators. Our integrated platform now provides districts with key insights that streamline these processes, allowing them to hire teachers more swiftly and effectively. By enabling schools to fill classroom vacancies quickly, we can maximize student impact and ensure that every student has access to the quality education they deserve.”

The need for efficient hiring processes in K-12 districts has never been more critical. Many districts continue to struggle with workflows that ensure accurate and compliant employment and income verifications, leading to delays in hiring qualified educators. With teacher shortages at an all-time high, Red Rover’s partnership with Verifent addresses this gap in hiring inefficiencies by delivering a digitized, reliable and accurate employee verification process directly from districts, eliminating the need for time-consuming employee checks.

The integration of Verifent into Red Rover is the only available technology stack with capabilities that empower K-12 hiring managers and district administrators to modernize their hiring processes. Features and benefits of the integration include:

Streamlined Verification: Automated employment checks provide hiring managers with quick, accurate, and compliant verifications for K-12 educators, significantly reducing the time and effort needed to complete the hiring process.

Unified Platform: Administrators can maintain continuity of workflows by managing crucial HR tasks pertaining to a new employee hire, supporting differing requirements for teachers and substitutes, within a single pane of glass view. This eliminates the frustration of navigating multiple dashboards or following paper trails, making hiring, employment verification, onboarding, and teacher placement more efficient and accurate.

Standardized Processes: Hiring managers benefit from uniform verification responses that easily accommodate the varying requirements of different districts, ensuring consistency and compliance.

Increased Speed and Accuracy: Hiring managers can accelerate the onboarding process with 100% accuracy by streamlining verification checks directly from the districts. This digitized approach reduces the potential for errors and allows hiring teams to make informed decisions faster and with confidence.

Unmatched Capabilities: No other technology stack offers this level of comprehensive end-to-end personnel management tailored specifically for K-12 districts. By combining hiring, onboarding, and verification in one platform, Red Rover is empowering districts to optimize their human capital management like never before.





“This partnership represents a significant advancement in transforming how K-12 districts manage their hiring processes,” said Lance Dillard, Co-founder and CEO at Verifent. “Working together, we are delivering unmatched capabilities that K-12 districts need in today’s digital era, ensuring that educators are verified according to compliance standards efficiently and effectively in a competitive hiring landscape.”

To showcase this new integration, Red Rover and Verifent will host a live webinar on February 18: Streamlining K-12 Hiring: Verifent × Red Rover Integration Demo. Any K-12 leader or administrator can join to get an overview of both platforms and learn how this integration is supporting a school district meet compliance with Illinois state requirements, resulting in faster hiring process and employee verification with confidence. Go here to register or watch On Demand.

About Verifent

Verifent helps school districts reduce administrative burden and maintain compliance through secure, digital verification solutions built specifically for K-12. Designed to simplify high-volume, time-consuming HR processes, the Verifent platform replaces manual, paper-based workflows with modern, easy-to-use tools that protect sensitive data and support the people who make schools work.

Verifent provides fully digital employment and income verifications for educators applying for mortgages, vehicle loans, and other financial services, as well as comprehensive K-12 experience verifications that securely confirm prior employment, roles, and service history across school districts. These workflows help districts ensure accuracy, consistency, and compliance with state requirements -including sexual misconduct verification - while significantly reducing manual effort. The platform also supports Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) verifications, making it easier for public educators to complete required documentation without adding work for district staff. With intuitive workflows and secure, auditable records, Verifent gives districts greater confidence, efficiency, and clarity across every verification. To learn more, visit www.verifent.com .

About Red Rover

Red Rover empowers every classroom with the best educators every day with a modern human capital management platform purpose built for K-12 districts to cultivate thriving school communities. Rooted in the mission to simplify everyday tasks of education professionals, and guided by the belief that schools deserve better, Red Rover’s intuitive tools connect data with people-first experiences to drive success across schools and districts.

The Red Rover platform delivers a unified approach to HR and human capital management, connecting the employee lifecycle across absence management, time tracking, hiring, and professional development management. District leaders benefit from real-time visibility, time-saving automation, and workflows tailored to support the actual operations of schools – all within the only fully integrated solution built for K-12. Over 1,700 school districts nationwide are using Red Rover’s modern solutions to build thriving communities by supporting the people who make schools work. Ready to come on over? Visit www.redroverk12.com or follow Red Rover on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Lisa Williams

lwilliams@redroverk12.com