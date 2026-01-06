Visory Health Named to Inc.’s Best in Business for Excellence in Social Good

ESTERO, Fla., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way Veterans, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its prescription discount card, is proud to announce it has been named to the 2025 Inc. Best in Business list, receiving an award in the "Best Social Good" category in December.

This prestigious national honor recognizes Visory Health’s efforts to address significant healthcare barriers for communities that are underinsured or lack the necessary resources for quality healthcare. According to a 2024 Visory Health survey among U.S. minorities, cost, language, and access were the top obstacles preventing these patients from receiving their prescriptions. To address these challenges, Visory Health adjusted its platform to allow users to compare prescription prices and receive discounts in their preferred language. This strategy, combined with its unique positioning, including a pricing structure that bypasses traditional PBM models, has improved consumers’ health equity.

"Being recognized by Inc. in the 'Best Social Good' category is a profound honor that validates our core mission," said Susan Lang, CEO and founder of Visory Health. "We believe that true healthcare access must include language and cultural relevance. This award is a testament to our team's dedicated work in building trust and delivering real savings to underserved communities."

"In healthcare, access is everything. We’re not just offering savings; we’re giving people and their families the power to stay healthy, no matter their circumstance,” said Alexandra Robertson, Senior Vice President of Growth at Visory Health. “By working with these communities, we’re breaking down the barriers that have kept too many in the dark about affordable medications.”

Companies like Headspace and OnMed join Visory in the “Best Social Good” award category. This latest accolade adds to a growing list of national recognitions for Visory Health, which has been named to Fast Company’s Brands that Matter list in 2024 and Modern Healthcare’s Best in Business. The company is also a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree.

Consumers can receive up to 80+% off their medication costs by downloading the Visory Health app in the App Store or Google Play Store and then adding the digital prescription card to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. For those who don’t have a digital wallet, the card is also available for download on the “Rx Savings Card” page on Visory Health’s website .

About Visory Health

Visory Health is a patient-first health tech platform transforming how everyone, including Veterans, families, caregivers and underserved individuals, have access to healthcare. Visory Health’s model puts customers’ needs at the core of how it operates. They have saved millions of customers money on prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 37,000 pharmacy partners nationwide, including Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, and more, Visory Health delivers affordable prescription prices nationwide and is free to use. To learn more, visit www.visoryhealth.com.

Media Contact

Erica Torres

Uproar by Moburst for Visory Health

erica.torres@moburst.com