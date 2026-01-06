Altus Group Appoints Rich Sarkis as Chief Commercial Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF) a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, today announced the promotion of Rich Sarkis to Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Rich will lead the Company’s global commercial strategy, overseeing all of the Analytics businesses, sales, customer success, and go-to-market execution to support Altus’ strategic priorities and evolving customer needs.

Rich joined Altus through the acquisition of Reonomy, the company he founded, which provided Altus with the technology to connect disparate data for advanced analytics applications. In 2025 he assumed the role of President, Software and Data, where he played a critical role in bringing ARGUS Intelligence to market.

With deep industry expertise, strong stakeholder relationships, and already playing a key role in Altus’ operations, Rich is well positioned to keep advancing Altus’ commercial capabilities globally. He has been named to the Power Proptech list for four consecutive years, reflecting his leadership and impact within the CRE technology ecosystem.

“Rich’s deep understanding of our clients, technology, and our markets makes him exceptionally well suited to lead this mandate and strengthen the connection between our strategy, our teams and the promises we make to the market,” said Mike Gordon, incoming CEO and Executive Chair of Altus. “Importantly, it will help bring more alignment between our software, data, and valuation advisory solutions to better serve our clients.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to step into this expanded role and to continue working with our teams to create value for our customers,” added Rich. “Our focus is simple: helping customers perform better by making our solutions easier to adopt and delivering value faster.”

