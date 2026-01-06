Carson Wealth in Minneapolis Expands Partnership, Becomes Carson’s 1st Acquisition of 2026

Omaha, Neb., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $53 billion* in assets under management (AUM), announced today that it has fully acquired the Carson Wealth location in Minneapolis, Minn. Led by Managing Partner and Wealth Advisor Jeremy Willner, the firm serves approximately $395 million in advisory and brokerage assets.

Willner first entered the Carson ecosystem in 2005 through Carson Coaching and became part of the firm’s partner network in 2018 after more than a decade of learning and collaboration. In 2024, the Minneapolis firm reached a new milestone when Carson acquired a 30 percent equity stake in the practice and the team rebranded as Carson Wealth.

“Jeremy’s story embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that defines Carson Wealth,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “He has been part of the Carson community for more than two decades and his team continues to gain extraordinary momentum as they prepare for the future. We look forward to building on the success we saw last year as Carson’s practitioner-led model, strategic resources and innovative capabilities support not only Jeremy, but the next generation of leaders on his team as they grow their practice and expand their impact. This is exactly how we help advisors create continuity, scale with intention and deliver deeper value to clients over the long term.”

Willner founded his business in 2003 and has built a career defined by a deep commitment to client service, multigenerational planning and long-term relationships. Over the years, he has grown the firm through thoughtful acquisitions and consistent referrals, guided by a philosophy that emphasizes hard work, honesty and integrity. The practice is co-led by Partner and Wealth Advisor Hayden Willner, CFP®, ChFC®, CEPA®, and Partner and Wealth Advisor Grant Fuchs, CPA, alongside Director of Client Services & Operations Kayla Loesch. The team represents an emerging generation of advisors focused on creating continuity for clients and expanding the firm’s reach across the Minneapolis and St. Paul region.

Now wholly owned, the Minneapolis office is positioned to accelerate its growth strategy by expanding service capabilities, adding advisors and deepening its presence across the metropolitan area. The strengthened partnership gives the team greater access to Carson’s national resources, including talent recruitment, operational support and M&A expertise.

For Willner, the decision to transition to full ownership is rooted in ensuring the firm’s long-term continuity and supporting the next generation of leadership.

“We’ve built this firm with intention and a lot of heart,” Willner said. “Moving to full ownership just made sense for where we are and where we want to go. This structure gives Hayden and Grant the opportunity to grow with the support of Carson’s scale and gives us the ability to bring more advisors into the Minneapolis office. We want to be the hub for the Twin Cities and continue serving families at a high level for many years. I love this work. I love our clients, and I’m excited for what comes next.”

Carson Group manages over $53 billion* in assets and serves more than 54,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a DBA of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching and CWM are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

*AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, Neb. 68154. (888) 321-0808.