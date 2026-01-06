Medical AI Expert Wido Menhardt Joins FemPulse Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FemPulseTM, a bioelectronic medical technology company with first application overactive bladder, announced today that medical AI expert Wido Menhardt, PhD has joined the company’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Peter Fredericks, Chairman, said, “We are excited to have Wido join the other medical and technology leaders on our Advisory Board who have been so supportive of our mission. My own career started with an AI-driven startup, so I am especially happy to work with Wido on applying AI to both our initial overactive bladder application and our patented female health platform more broadly.”

Alexandra Haessler, MD, founder and Chief Medical Officer, commented, “I designed our vaginally-inserted and removable FemPulse RingTM to provide non-invasive yet continuous neuromodulation therapy to the millions of women worldwide suffering from overactive bladder. But my goal has always been to apply our female health platform to multiple indications. Wido’s experience will be extremely valuable in helping us leverage female health data for personalized medicine.”

A PhD in AI, Wido brings over 30 years of experience in Digital Health, including AI, computer-assisted diagnosis, telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and clinical decision support. He currently serves as Chief Technology Officer of Evident Scientific, a private equity (Bain & Company) funded spin-out of the Microscopy business of Olympus. In this role, he drives cutting-edge science and product development in AI and optics in Germany, Japan, and India. Previously, Wido served as Executive Vice President, Digital Health, Siemens Healthineers overseeing artificial and augmented intelligence products. His experience also includes senior executive roles at Philips and Danaher as well as startup medical technology companies.

“Two things especially attracted me to FemPulse,” said Wido. “First, the ease with which women can use the company’s non-invasive bioelectronic Ring allows for a dramatically larger patient population than traditional surgically-implanted neuromodulation. The FemPulse platform can therefore be a unique basis for applying AI to female health data and closed-loop therapies. Second, I am convinced that FemPulse, with my impressive new colleagues on the FemPulse Scientific Advisory Board, has the necessary deep expertise across gynecology, urology, neuromodulation, and engineering.”

FemPulse has successfully completed four clinical studies with its bioelectronic Ring, which is patented in major global markets. The company has submitted an application for CE Marking commercial clearance in the EU and is completing a pivotal FDA clinical study for commercial clearance in the United States.

About FemPulse

FemPulse Corporation is a bioelectronic medicine company developing a novel wearable platform for the personalized treatment of medical conditions in women. FemPulse’s vaginally-inserted, wearable neuromodulation Ring is intended to provide mild electrical nerve stimulation as a first-line alternative to pharmaceutical medications. The initial application is to treat the one in six women worldwide suffering from overactive bladder (OAB). FemPulse has not received marketing authorization from the FDA and is not available for sale in the United States or in the EU. For more information, visit www.fempulse.com.

