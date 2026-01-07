FemPulse Positive Clinical Data To Be Presented at SUFU Conference

SAN FRANCISO, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FemPulse™, a bioelectronic medical technology company with first application overactive bladder, announced today that an abstract describing the company’s two recent usability studies was selected for presentation at the Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine & Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU) annual conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Friday, February 27, 2026.

The conference abstract titled “New Non-Invasive Transvaginal Neuromodulation: Wireless Wearable Vaginal Ring for OAB” was co-authored by Dr. Suzette Sutherland of Arizona Urology Specialists, Dr. G. Willy Davila of Holy Cross Health, and Dr. Jane Miller of the University of Washington. Dr. Sutherland, who also served as Principal Investigator for two prior FemPulse studies, will present the positive usability experience of patients and clinicians as well as the signals of efficacy from the recent FemPulse Ease-of-Use and Usability studies. Dr. Davila and Dr. Miller served as clinical investigators for these two new studies.

“I’m very encouraged by the data from the usability studies, especially because it confirms results from the two prior studies for both patient usability and indications of efficacy. There is a great need for such a simple, non-invasive option for treating OAB,” said Dr. Sutherland.

Alexandra Haessler, MD, FemPulse founder and Chief Medical Officer, commented, “I’m delighted that the FemPulse Ring which I designed for the large numbers of women suffering from overactive bladder will be presented at SUFU to so many of my colleagues. It’s an exciting time as we hope to see the FemPulse Ring granted commercial clearance in the EU while we advance on our pivotal trial for commercial clearance in the US.”

About FemPulse

FemPulse Corporation is a bioelectronic medicine company developing a novel wearable platform for the personalized treatment of medical conditions in women. FemPulse’s vaginally-inserted, wearable neuromodulation Ring is intended to provide mild electrical nerve stimulation as a first-line alternative to pharmaceutical medications. The initial application is to treat the one in six women worldwide suffering from overactive bladder (OAB). FemPulse has not received marketing authorization from the FDA and is not available for sale in the United States or in the EU. For more information, visit www.fempulse.com.

Investor Contact:

Peter Fredericks, Chairman

FemPulse Corporation

pfredericks@fempulse.com