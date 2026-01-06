Forward Solutions Helps Hardware Manufacturer Boost B2B Sales 5X by Mastering Amazon Marketplace Complexity

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ Boren, a division of Forward Solutions, today published a new case study detailing how a leading hardware manufacturer grew its Amazon B2B business from 3.8% to 20% of total Amazon revenue while reducing chargeback penalties by more than 90%. The case study highlights how a data-driven marketplace strategy helped the manufacturer navigate the complexity of Amazon Business and unlock profitable growth amid accelerating B2B e-commerce demand.

Navigating Amazon’s Marketplace Complexity

With PJ Boren’s support, the manufacturer analyzed Amazon sales data to identify high-performing products and prioritize B2B growth opportunities. The analysis revealed that multipack “put-up” bundles resonated with B2B buyers and materially increased item-level profitability. Next, the manufacturer established detailed B2B performance tracking against its total cost of goods sold (COGS). Guided by PJ Boren’s expertise, this tracking provided new visibility into how the B2B segment contributed to overall costs, allowing the company to fine-tune its Amazon program for maximum return.

The collaboration also reduced Amazon’s chargeback penalties by enforcing strict operational compliance, improved profitability, and freed capital to reinvest in growth initiatives such as Amazon advertising. These additional Amazon advertising investments led to an average annual growth rate of 53% in attributed sales.

Together, these initiatives improved profitability and accelerated B2B sales growth across the manufacturer’s Amazon business.

This focused optimization paid off. Over the course of the initiative, the manufacturer grew its B2B business from 3.8% to 20% of its total Amazon business. They also reduced Amazon’s chargeback penalties from 5.4% to 0.4% over 5 years, resulting in an average annual savings of $166,000. “Taking this strategic data-driven approach on Amazon Business was a complex but crucial step for their company,” said Jim Boren, President of PJ Boren. “They needed to tailor the product selection, put-ups, and pricing to attract more business buyers. By refining their marketplace approach and embracing digital tools, they significantly grew their B2B sales and reached customers they might never have served otherwise.”



B2B Marketplaces Boom Amid Digital Sales Transformation

The manufacturer’s success comes as B2B e-commerce and online marketplaces rapidly accelerate. Gartner Research has predicted that 80% of B2B sales interactions between suppliers and buyers will take place through digital channels, signaling a fundamental shift in how organizations purchase. Business buyers now expect the same seamless online experience they enjoy as consumers, pushing procurement decisively toward digital platforms.

Amazon Business, the B2B marketplace featured in this case study, illustrates this transformation. According to Amazon, the platform now serves more than 6 million business customers worldwide and generates approximately $35 billion in annual sales. Industry analysts further estimate that Amazon’s B2B marketplace could reach $80 billion in gross sales by the end of the decade. In the U.S., research shows that over 57% of B2B buyers purchase through Amazon Business, underscoring the importance of online marketplaces in the procurement ecosystem.

As B2B buying shifts online, manufacturers can no longer rely solely on traditional sales channels. “For B2B companies, an effective e-commerce presence is no longer optional; it’s fundamental to growth,” noted Jim Boren, President of PJ Boren. This case demonstrates how a marketplace optimization strategy can unlock new revenue streams while maintaining balance with existing sales models. By embracing marketplace complexity and aligning with evolving buyer expectations, manufacturers can use platforms like Amazon Business to enhance, not disrupt, their core B2B sales strategy.

