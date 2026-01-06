Syntiant Delivers Full-Stack, Embodied AI to Real-World Users at CES 2026, Bringing Intelligence to Where People Live, Work and Play

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in low-power edge AI deployment, will unveil demos at CES 2026 illustrating how its ultra-low-power Neural Decision Processors (NDPs), sensors and ML models deliver always-on intelligence for voice, audio, vision and vibration sensing across consumer, automotive and smart devices. Select demos include:

AI-enabled headphones for clear calls and adaptive noise control. Combining high-performance digital microphones, V2S vibration sensors, NDPs and ML models, these open-ear and in-ear solutions deliver advanced active noise cancellation and transparency mode, delivering crystal-clear, stable, immersive talking and listening experiences.



Low-power voice controlled smart frames. Syntiant's Smart Frame technology transforms everyday glasses into sleek, intelligent audio devices that can be seamlessly integrated with prescription lenses, progressives or standard frames. Using open-ear audio, crystal-clear sound and noise cancellation technology, these frames deliver crisp calls, immersive music and hands-free control via wake words, all while keeping surroundings audible.



Voice-controlled TV remote. Syntiant's voice-controlled TV remote application integrates an acoustic activity detection microphone, NDP and AI models to enable always-on, hands-free operation with wake word detection. The remote supports commands such as "Find my remote" and operates at ultra-low power (<300 µW while listening), demonstrating advanced IoT voice technology in action.



Vehicle security. Syntiant's automotive platform integrates ultra-low-power camera monitoring to enhance safety and security in connected and autonomous vehicles. Dash or exterior cameras remain in standby while the system continuously monitors visual cues.



Automotive listening mode. Syntiant's vibration sensors allow external vehicle listening with ultimate environmental robustness. Edge AI processing delivers keyword commands and audio event detection and communication for hands-free control and safety requirements such as siren detection and first responder engagement.



Vision and voice control for conference room equipment. Demonstrates AI-driven vision and voice control that switches seamlessly between tiling and conference modes, keeping key participants in frame and improving overall video conferencing quality. The same technology enables visual identification of objects using text prompts without retraining the neural network (e.g., identify humans wearing sunglasses and green hats).



Intelligence Built-In: The Human Edge for AI

Syntiant is transforming everyday devices into seamless, responsive and private extensions of human capability. By embedding intelligence directly into devices, Syntiant eliminates dependence on the cloud, enhancing privacy and delivering real-time responsiveness.

“Our mission is to bring AI where people live, work and play,” said Greg Doll, SVP and GM of the sensor business at Syntiant. “Our integrated ecosystem combines award-winning NDPs, ML models and sensors and mics to accelerate customer innovation and reduce time-to-market, while making intelligence feel instantaneous, intuitive and invisible, all while operating at single-digit milliwatt power levels.”

To further streamline development, Syntiant now offers vision tools, an easy-to-use web-based training environment that allows customers to build and customize their own machine learning vision models. Through an intuitive browser interface, users can upload their own image or video datasets, adjust model parameters and rapidly train high-performance, ultra-efficient models optimized for Syntiant’s Neural Decision Processors or other hardware platforms.

CES 2026

Syntiant will showcase its latest full-stack innovations at the Venetian Toscana Suite 3805/3806 in Las Vegas, January 6–9. Contact info@syntiant.com to schedule a demo of the company’s latest sensor and edge AI solutions.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a Reality™ by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor, and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built silicon and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s technology is powering edge AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to automobiles, the company’s turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn .

Contact:

George Medici/Natalie Mu

PondelWilkinson

gmedici@pondel.com/nmu@pondel.com

310.279.5980