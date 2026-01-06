Circana Launches Liquid Testing Tool to Transform In-Store Strategies with AI-Powered Insights

Chicago, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today announced the launch of Liquid Testing™, an AI-powered, self-serve tool that gives consumer packaged goods and general merchandise companies and retailers a faster, more precise way to validate in-store changes. The solution uses advanced testing methodologies and store-level POS data to quantify the sales impact of new products, pricing, promotions, and shelf placements, enabling companies to measure success before a full-scale rollout.

In a market where leaders face increasing pressure to continuously deliver more value to consumers with limited room for error, Liquid Testing solution addresses historical barriers like slow, expensive testing cycles and uncertainty around methodology. The platform introduces significant advancements by delivering store-level precision, unmatched speed to insight, and a fully integrated ecosystem.

What previously took weeks or months to analyze can now be configured in minutes and read in days. This is made possible through AI-powered design, automated store matching, and intuitive reporting. As the latest addition to Circana’s Liquid SaaS portfolio, the tool is the first experimentation solution built to work seamlessly with Circana’s analytics, demand forecasting, and shopper insights products. This allows teams to move from idea to validation and launch within a single, unified platform.

“The future of testing is here,” said Patty Altman , president of Global Solutions for Circana. “Liquid Testing is a major advancement for brand, innovation, and activation teams, providing a fast, easy, integrated platform for clients to run countless tests and validate strategies without risk.”

Liquid Testing solution empowers businesses to reduce launch risk and avoid costly failures by uncovering what works before committing significant resources. By connecting testing results to shopper behavior and total store performance, Circana gives clients the clarity, speed, and confidence needed to launch winning business strategies. The solution is now available for clients in the US, UK, France, Italy, and Germany.

