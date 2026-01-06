Distinguished Trial Attorney Joseph Conza Brings 30 Years of Courtroom Expertise to DRC as a Director of Litigation Strategy

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubin Research & Consulting (“DRC”), a leading legal consulting firm specializing in jury selection, demonstrative aids, focus groups, and trial strategy, proudly announces the addition of experienced trial attorney Joseph (“Joe”) Conza, Esq., as a Director of Litigation Strategy. Joe’s arrival reinforces DRC’s commitment to delivering unmatched trial strategy and advocacy support for complex, high-stakes litigation nationwide.

In his new role, Joe will collaborate with attorneys and litigation teams to develop compelling trial narratives, guide trial teams on strategic litigation decisions, and leverage his extensive expertise in jury trials and criminal defense to support high-stakes cases.

“With Joe, our bench gets deeper and our strategy sharper. It’s exactly what our clients expect from DRC,” said DRC Founder, Josh Dubin, Esq. “Joe pairs sophisticated trial advocacy with disciplined strategic design, making complex cases intelligible, persuasive, and winnable. That’s the DRC standard, and Joe amplifies it. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Joe brings nearly thirty years of courtroom experience and a proven record of success in high-stakes criminal litigation. He has tried approximately 75 jury trials to verdict, earning a reputation for rigorous preparation, persuasive advocacy, and innovative case strategies. Before joining DRC, Joe served as Supervising Attorney at New York County Defender Services, an elite public defense firm in New York City. In that role, he managed a multidisciplinary team of attorneys, investigators, and paralegals, overseeing complex case strategies from inception through trial. Joe began his legal career at the Manhattan office of the Legal Aid Society.

Beyond the courtroom, Joe is a recognized thought leader in trial practice. He has shaped policy through sentence reform advocacy and trained attorneys at statewide conferences in New York and New Jersey. His recent presentations include “Think Like a Juror: Trial Preparation for the Evidence that Gets to the Jury” and “Closing Arguments,” programs designed to help defense attorneys craft strategies that resonate with juries.

Joe earned his J.D. from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and holds a B.A. from the University of Delaware.

Joe joins DRC’s team of over 70 professionals specializing in litigation strategy, research, and graphic design, providing services encompassing jury research and selection, trial strategy, demonstrative aids, witness preparation, focus groups, transcript and media analysis, community attitude surveys, and more.

About DRC

Dubin Research & Consulting (DRC) has distinguished itself as one of the finest trial strategy and data analysis firms in the nation, specializing in jury selection, demonstrative aids, focus groups, and more. For nearly thirty years, the most prestigious law firms and well-known litigators have trusted DRC to provide the strategic advantage they need to win. By drawing on our vast experience in social psychology, our innovative information design processes, our proven techniques in the area of jury and judge persuasion, and our acclaimed research methodologies, DRC has developed a highly effective and multi-faceted approach to trial consulting that ensures the de-selection of potentially harmful jurors, maximizes the use of technology to facilitate the efficient management and powerful presentation of trial exhibits, employs persuasive demonstrative aids, and utilizes convincing oral arguments. Learn more at dubinconsulting.com.