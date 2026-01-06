XA Investments Interval Fund (OCTIX) Now Available for Purchase on Charles Schwab

CHICAGO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XA Investments LLC (“XAI”), a leader in closed-end interval and tender offer fund research, is now offering the Octagon XAI CLO Income Fund (“OCTIX” or the “Fund”) for purchase by advisers who clear or custody through the Charles Schwab platform (“Schwab”), expanding access of XAI’s registered offerings for financial advisors and their clients.

“The addition of OCTIX to the Charles Schwab platform marks a major milestone for the fund. As one of the largest custodial and distribution platforms, this addition provides significant access to the Fund among Schwab’s investor base and network,” states Kevin Davis, Managing Director, Head of Sales & Distribution at XA Investments. “We’re excited for the future of the Fund with this expanded availability and the long-term growth potential.”

OCTIX is an evergreen interval fund with monthly distributions and quarterly repurchases. The investment objective of the Fund is to provide high income and total return. The Fund has a daily NAV and is available to advisers for electronic ticketing on the Schwab platform under the ticker symbol “OCTIX”. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in securities of collateralized loan obligation entities (“CLOs”), including CLO debt tranches and CLO equity.

For more information on the Octagon XAI CLO Income Fund, please visit https://xainvestments.com/octix. If you have any questions, please contact info@xainvestments.com or 888-903-3358.

The Octagon XAI CLO Income Fund is available on platforms under the ticker symbol OCTIX for the Class I share and OCTAX for the Class A share.

About XA Investments

XA Investments LLC (“XAI”) is a Chicago-based firm founded by XMS Capital Partners in 2016. XAI serves as the investment adviser for two listed closed-end funds and an interval closed-end fund, respectively the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE: XFLT), the XAI Madison Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSE: MCN), and the Octagon XAI CLO Income Fund (OCTIX). In April 2025, XA Investments launched the XAI Interval Fund Index™ (INTVL), the first rules-based total return index designed to track the performance of interval and tender offer funds, tracking 55% of the market’s net assets daily. The firm offers investment advisory services, fund structuring, and consulting services for registered closed-end funds to meet institutional client needs. XAI provides industry leading research and continued education on the interval fund market. XAI also offers custom product development, market research, marketing, and fund management. XAI believes that the investing public can benefit from new vehicles to access a broad range of alternative investment strategies and managers. For more information, please visit www.xainvestments.com.

About Octagon Credit Investors

Octagon Credit Investors, LLC (“Octagon”) serves as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser. Octagon is a 30+ year old, $33.6B below-investment grade corporate credit investment adviser focused on leveraged loan, high yield bond and structured credit (collateralized loan obligation debt and equity) investments. Through fundamental credit analysis and active portfolio management, Octagon’s investment team identifies attractive relative value opportunities across below-investment grade asset classes, sectors and issuers. Octagon’s investment philosophy and methodology encourage and rely upon dynamic internal communication to manage portfolio risk. Over its history, the firm has applied a disciplined, repeatable and scalable approach in its effort to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors. For more information, please visit www.octagoncredit.com.

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. There is no guarantee the Fund’s investment objective will be achieved. Investing in interval funds may be speculative, involve a high degree of risk, and provide limited liquidity. The Fund does not currently intend to list its shares for trading on any national securities exchange and does not expect any secondary trading market in the shares to develop. The shares are, therefore, not readily marketable. Even though the Fund will make quarterly repurchase offers to repurchase a portion of the shares to try to provide limited liquidity to shareholders, there is no guarantee that an investor will be able to sell all the shares the investor desires to sell in the repurchase offer. You should consider the shares to be illiquid. The Fund is new with limited operating history. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in CLO debt and CLO equity, which often involve risks that are different from or more acute than risks associated with other types of credit instruments. CLOs are a type of structured credit instrument. Holders of structured credit instruments bear risks of the underlying investments, index or reference obligation as well as risks associated with the issuer of the instrument, which is often a special purpose vehicle, and may also be subject to counterparty risk. The Fund invests primarily in below investment grade credit instruments, which are commonly referred to as “high yield” securities or “junk” bonds. The Fund’s shares are not guaranteed or endorsed by any bank or other insured depository institution and are not federally insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be higher or lower than the data shown. An investment in the Fund presents a number of risks and is not suitable for all investors. Investors should carefully review and consider potential risks before investing. These and other risk considerations are described in more detail in the Fund’s prospectus and SAI, each of which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Fund’s website at xainvestments.com/OCTIX.

Distributed by Paralel Distributors LLC, which is not affiliated with the Fund, Adviser or Sub-Adviser.

